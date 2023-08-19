Inter vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter vs Monza Serie A match.
What time is the Inter vs Monza match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter vs Monza of August 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN3.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Monza last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Michele Di Gregorio, Pablo Marí, Luca Caldirola, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Matteo Pessina, Roberto Gagliardini, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Patrick Ciurria, Dany Mota, Gianluca Caprari and Andrea Colpani.
Internazionale last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Monza Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Monza's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Internazionale. The Italian player Patrick Ciurria (#84) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Andrea Petagna (#37) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Monza in the tournament
Monza seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) well, last tournament they finished in the eleventh position of the general table with 14 games won, 10 tied and 14 lost getting 52 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Monza's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 13, it resulted in a 2-1 loss against Reggiana at the U-Power Stadium and that way they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Internazionale Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Internazionale's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Monza. Argentine player Lautaro Martínez (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) is another very important on-pitch distributor who is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important part of the team. . Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Internazionalein the tournament
The Milan soccer team seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) well. Last tournament they finished in third position in the general table with 23 games won, 3 tied and 12 lost, achieving 72 points. Internazionale seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 9, ending in a 4-3 win against FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena Salzburg and thus they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale of Serie A.