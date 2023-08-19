Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne match for the Bundesliga.
What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne match for Bundesliga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne of August 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ABC and ESPN+.
Spain: 5:30 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Cologne's last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Marvin Schwäbe, Julian Chabot, Timo Hübers, Eric Martel, Leart Paqarada, Benno Schmitz, Mathias Olesen, Florian Kainz, Denis Huseinbasic, Luca Waldschmidt and Davie Selke.
Borussia Dortmund's last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.
Cologne Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Cologne's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Borussia Dortmund. The German player Steffen Tigges (#21) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Florian Kainz (#11) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Cologne in the tournament
Cologne seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of the Bundesliga (Germany's first soccer division) well. Last tournament they finished in eleventh position in the general table with 10 games won, 12 tied and 12 lost, getting 42 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Colonia's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 14, it resulted in a 3-1 win against VfL Osnabruck at the Stadion an der Bremer Brücke and they secured another tournament win that way. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Borussia Dortmund players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Borussia Dortmund's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Cologne. German player Julian Brandt (#19) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Donyell Malen (#21) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the Bundesliga. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 25-year-old goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday .
Borussia Dortmund in the tournament
The Dortmund soccer team seeks to start the 2023-2024 season of the Bundesliga (Germany's first soccer division) well. Last tournament they finished in second position in the general table with 22 games won, 5 tied and 7 lost, getting 71 points. Borussia Dortmund seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last match was on August 12, ending in a 6-1 win against Schott at the Mewa Arena and thus clinching another tournament win. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Signal Iduna Park is located in the city of Dortmund, Germany. It will host this match, has a capacity of 81,365 spectators and is the home of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. It was inaugurated on April 2, 1974 and cost 200 million euros to build.