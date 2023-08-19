Fulham vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Fulham vs Brentford Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fulham vs Brentford match for the Premier League.
What time is the Fulham vs Brentford match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Brentford of August 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brentford's last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.
Fulham's last line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Kenny Tete, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Jay Stansfield.
Brentford Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Fulham. The Cameroonian player Bryan Mbeumo (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Yoane Wissa (#11) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Mark Flekken (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday .
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eighth position in the general table after 0 games won, 1 drawn and 0 lost together with 1 point. His goal this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Brentford's objective for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 13, it resulted in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium and thus they secured another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Fulham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Fulham's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Brentford. Serbian player Aleksandar Mitrovic (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Andreas Pereira (#18) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and he is an important part of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Bernd Leno (#17) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Fulham in the tournament
The Fulham soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in sixth position in the general table with 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, getting 3 points. Fulham seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on August 12, ending in a 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park and thus they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Craven Cottage is located in the city of Fulham, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 22,384 spectators and is the home of Fulham Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on October 16, 1896 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.