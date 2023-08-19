Almeria vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023
Stay tuned for the Almeria vs Real Madrid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Almeria vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Power Horse Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Almería vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Almeria vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Almeria vs Real Madrid matchday 2 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the match Almeria vs Real Madrid on August 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 09:30 a.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.

Japan: 1:30 p.m.

India: 9:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:30 a.m.

South Africa: 6:30 a.m.

Australia: 01:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.

Almeria Statements

Vicente Moreno before facing Real Madrid: "We are in the middle of August and we are already going for matchday 2, now we have Madrid and we have to focus on getting points wherever we can, we are not here to despise any game".

 "Until the market closes, we will not know exactly what we have available. Sometimes from one day to the next a player comes in or another goes out, but I am happy with the players who are arriving."

"In the case of the new arrivals, tomorrow maybe it's too early or maybe not. Depending on the need we are going to move, the expectations are high with them."

"We have three central defenders and we need to bring in some more, the number depends on several factors; but we do need to bring in someone, but I have full confidence in the club".

Real Madrid Statement

Carlo Ancelotti spoke before the match: "I think Madrid has the right not to give in and the court has given them the reason. Having a camera in the dressing room makes no sense."

 "They are both doing very well. It's great to have a week to work and they are ready to play."

 "It's difficult to say why. The knee injury you have to evaluate a lot of things. Militao was fine and got injured. Courtois the same. We had no alarm in this sense. I think it was bad luck.

"We are trying to get him to score more goals, which is what he lacks. He has only scored one goal and after that he has had more difficulty."

"Kepa is already at a very high level and Lunin lacks a bit of experience. We are not going to have rotations. They are both very good, but one is going to have more minutes."

 "I agree with what Guardiola says. They try to increase the spectacle with more games, but the coaches don't paint anything and neither do the players. They see that soccer is not entertaining and they put in a lot to make more money and the ones affected are the players."

Latest Real Madrid line-up

Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vini Jr.
Almeria's final lineup

Diego Mariño; Pozo, Edgar González, Babić, Akieme; Baba, Robertone, Adri Embarba, Lázaro, Ramazani, Suárez
How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives to this match after beating Athletic two goals to zero, the Madrid team will seek to continue adding three and thus continue looking for the top.

How does Almeria arrive?

Almeria lost against Rayo Vallecano two goals to zero, the team will look for their first victory and start climbing positions away from the last positions.

The match Almeria vs Real Madrid will be played at the Power Horse Stadium.

Almeria vs Real Madrid will be played at the Power Horse Stadium, located in Almeria, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Almeria vs Real Madrid, corresponding to Matchday 2 of LaLiga season 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Power Horse Stadium, at 11:30 am.
