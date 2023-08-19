Almeria vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Almería vs Real Madrid live online
Almeria vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN App.
What time is Almeria vs Real Madrid matchday 2 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 09:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 1:30 p.m.
India: 9:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:30 a.m.
South Africa: 6:30 a.m.
Australia: 01:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.
Almeria Statements
"Until the market closes, we will not know exactly what we have available. Sometimes from one day to the next a player comes in or another goes out, but I am happy with the players who are arriving."
"In the case of the new arrivals, tomorrow maybe it's too early or maybe not. Depending on the need we are going to move, the expectations are high with them."
"We have three central defenders and we need to bring in some more, the number depends on several factors; but we do need to bring in someone, but I have full confidence in the club".
Real Madrid Statement
"They are both doing very well. It's great to have a week to work and they are ready to play."
"It's difficult to say why. The knee injury you have to evaluate a lot of things. Militao was fine and got injured. Courtois the same. We had no alarm in this sense. I think it was bad luck.
"We are trying to get him to score more goals, which is what he lacks. He has only scored one goal and after that he has had more difficulty."
"Kepa is already at a very high level and Lunin lacks a bit of experience. We are not going to have rotations. They are both very good, but one is going to have more minutes."
"I agree with what Guardiola says. They try to increase the spectacle with more games, but the coaches don't paint anything and neither do the players. They see that soccer is not entertaining and they put in a lot to make more money and the ones affected are the players."
Latest Real Madrid line-up
Almeria's final lineup
How does Real Madrid arrive?
How does Almeria arrive?