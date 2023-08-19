Frosinone vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
Image: Napoli

Stay tuned for the Frosinone vs Napoli live stream.

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Frosinone vs Napoli live, as well as the latest information from the Benito Stirpe Stadium.
Where and how to watch Frosinone vs Napoli live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Frosinone vs Napoli can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Frosinone vs Napoli matchday 1 of the Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the Frosinone vs Napoli match on August 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 08:30 a.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 10:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 8:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 4:30 a.m.

South Africa: 5:30 a.m.

Australia: 0030 hours

United Kingdom ET: 04:30 a.m.

Napoli Statement

Rudi Garcia spoke ahead of his Napoli debut: "We can't wait to play tomorrow. Tomorrow comes the real competition. We're happy to start right away. We'll be up against a tough opponent who are flying on the wings of illusion. We'll have to live up to their expectations on the pitch. I'm calm, focused and motivated as always".

"Kvara? A question of precaution. He suffered a closed traumatism in a friendly match and missed some training sessions. Yesterday's MRI did not show any negative signs, but he still feels uncomfortable and we don't want to take any risks. Lozano could also play in his place, he has done very important things on the left with PSV. Elmas can play, Raspadori can play. I'm trying out players who can be versatile and that's good for me. what's certain is that Raspadori will start.

"We are among the favorites, not among the favorites. In all major European championships, the favorite doesn't always win. There are other teams that have made a big transfer market, we all start from 0. The squad is almost the same, except for Kim. This is a fundamental aspect for me, to be able to bet on players who already know some dynamics. Natane and Cajuste have to prove that they have a lot of desire."

"I have found very talented players and men of quality. All beautiful people who think from the point of view of the group and not just individually. They always listen, everyone. I am happy with the work done, although in the past I have had better moments in the preparation phase. Those who have arrived have arrived recently and there were those who were just starting out who fortunately stayed here. There are no excuses, tomorrow we will be ready, even if we have prepared the team for the most intense moments of the season."

"Change He played in a European country but it also costs him a bit to adapt. natan comes from a different continent and both will need time to be 100% operational. They are ready, they could start tomorrow or go to the bench."

Napoli's last lineup

A. Meret; G. Di Lorenzo, A. Rrahmani, Juan, M. Rui; T. NDombélé, S. Lobotka, P. Zielinski; M. Politano, V. Osimhen, K. Kvaratskhelia.
Last Frosinone lineup

S. Turati; A. Oyono, I. Monterisi, S. Romagnoli, R. Marchizza; F. Gelli, L. Mazzitelli, A. Harroui; J. Baez, G. Borelli, G. Caso.
How are Napoli coming along?

Napoli beat Apollon in a friendly match two goals to nil, Napoli will go all out to make it three in this start of the season.

How do Frosinone fare?

Frosinone arrives after their promotion from Serie B, with a great performance, the locals will go all out to face one of the favorites of Serie A in their debut.

The match Frosinone vs Napoli will be played at the Benito Stirpe Stadium.

The Frosinone vs Napoli match will be played at the Benito Stirpe Stadium, located in Frosinone, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Frosinone vs Napoli, matchday 1 of the Serie A season 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Benito Stirpe Stadium, at 12:30 pm.
