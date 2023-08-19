Monterrey vs Philadelphia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Monterrey vs Philadelphia live on TV.
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Philadelphia live online
Monterrey vs Philadelphia can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Monterrey vs Philadelphia corresponding to the duel for the third place of the Leagues Cup?
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 4:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 4:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:00 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Monterrey Statements
"(We are) with the peace of mind that the guys have given one hundred percent in this cup and hopefully we can give a good game and go to Mexico to prepare for the League."
"I have not yet decided which player will start tomorrow, but yes, I will surely have in my head to see some players who had not been playing and give them the chance to prove themselves and show what they are capable of playing in the First Division."
"Tomorrow's match the players who enter will take it with the same seriousness as the first match of this cup and continue to leave high and represent our country."
"Everyone wants to play in a Final, I don't know anyone who doesn't mind playing in a Final or not. We are not taking away merit from third place either, it is a very important match."
"Beyond facing Messi, it was more about the pride of the country, as we were the only Mexican team left. We couldn't achieve the first objective, but we still have something very important to play for."
"There is going to be rotation, I still haven't decided who will play tomorrow, but I will surely have in my mind to see some players who had not been playing and give them the chance to show themselves and prove to us that they are capable of playing in the first division."
"We are still in competition, I have not started to analyze the Cup in depth, I am fully focused on tomorrow's match. Then we will have the time to analyze to give our point of view at the sporting and managerial level of what needs to be improved."
Philadelphia's final lineup
Monterrey's final lineup
How are Philadelphia coming along?
How are the Rayados de Monterrey coming along?