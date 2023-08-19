Monterrey vs Philadelphia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup
VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:00 AM42 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Monterrey vs Philadelphia live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Philadelphia live, as well as the latest information from Sugaru Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Philadelphia live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Monterrey vs Philadelphia can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

 

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Monterrey vs Philadelphia corresponding to the duel for the third place of the Leagues Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Monterrey vs Philadelphia match on August 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Japan: 18:00 hours

India: 02:00 hours 

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 06:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.

5:45 AMan hour ago

Monterrey Statements

Fernando Ortíz spoke before the match: "Despite not achieving the goal of reaching the Final, the players are feeling good, they are taking into account the seriousness they deserve to continue in the competition, that tomorrow we play an important match for us to finish the Cup in the best way".

"(We are) with the peace of mind that the guys have given one hundred percent in this cup and hopefully we can give a good game and go to Mexico to prepare for the League."

"I have not yet decided which player will start tomorrow, but yes, I will surely have in my head to see some players who had not been playing and give them the chance to prove themselves and show what they are capable of playing in the First Division."

"Tomorrow's match the players who enter will take it with the same seriousness as the first match of this cup and continue to leave high and represent our country."

"Everyone wants to play in a Final, I don't know anyone who doesn't mind playing in a Final or not. We are not taking away merit from third place either, it is a very important match."

"Beyond facing Messi, it was more about the pride of the country, as we were the only Mexican team left. We couldn't achieve the first objective, but we still have something very important to play for."

"There is going to be rotation, I still haven't decided who will play tomorrow, but I will surely have in my mind to see some players who had not been playing and give them the chance to show themselves and prove to us that they are capable of playing in the first division."

"We are still in competition, I have not started to analyze the Cup in depth, I am fully focused on tomorrow's match. Then we will have the time to analyze to give our point of view at the sporting and managerial level of what needs to be improved."

5:40 AMan hour ago

Philadelphia's final lineup

A. Blake; J. Glesnes, J. Elliott, D. Lowe; N. Harriel,J. Martinez, L. Flach, K. Wagner; J. Bueno. D. Gazdag, C. Donovan.
5:35 AMan hour ago

Monterrey's final lineup

E. Andrada; E. Aguirre, S. Medina, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo; M. Meza, L. Romo, O. Govea, J. Rojas; R. Funes Mori, Canales.
5:30 AMan hour ago

How are Philadelphia coming along?

After defeating Querétaro with controversy, Philadelphia Union made it to the semifinal, a match in which they ended up losing four goals to one, thus leaving their fight in search of the final of this competition.
5:25 AMan hour ago

How are the Rayados de Monterrey coming along?

Monterrey managed to turn around the match against LAFC in the quarterfinals, however, when they reached the semifinal they fell to Nashville, two goals to zero, with a lot of controversy in the refereeing.

5:20 AMan hour ago

The Monterrey vs Philadelphia match will be played at Subaru Stadium.

The Monterrey vs Philadelphia match will be played at the Benito Stirpe Stadium, located in Chester, Pennsylvania. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
5:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Monterrey vs Philadelphia match, corresponding to the match for third place in the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Subaru Stadium at 4:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo