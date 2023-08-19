Toulouse vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Toulouse vs PSG live stream.
Where and how to watch Toulouse vs PSG live online
Toulouse vs PSG can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Toulouse vs PSG match for the match 2 in Ligue 1?
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 03:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 07:00
PSG Statements
"Well, we are part of a team. We have worked on different sessions. An attacking one and a defensive one. The players know that if they want to win something, they have to defend well. It's obvious that we have to be balanced. We have to attack well, but also defend very well. I have no doubt that the team is ready to do it.
"I live as a joy that Mbappé is back in training, not only as a player, but also as a person".
"That's a bit of a job to discover. Great players complement each other very well, I have no doubt. We are still lacking reinforcements in attack, which is the line where we have done the least. It's a very nice job as a coach. To discover the synergies, see what their performance is and see how they adapt to our idea."
"It's impossible to answer. In some aspects we are better than I expected, in others not so much. It's a daily learning process. The important thing is that we can win the games. Time always runs against you. As time goes by, the players will find it easy to find the ideas of play and the type of matches we put forward."
"Toulouse is a team that was last season's cup champion. They have a coach who knows the squad better because he was an assistant last year, Carles Martinez, a Spaniard. I can already tell you that we don't care where the game is played, whether away or at home, because we will try to repeat the performance of the first game in any stadium. We are convinced of our idea. I'm looking forward to the game.
Latest PSG line-up
Last Toulouse lineup
How are PSG coming into the game?