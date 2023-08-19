Toulouse vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1
3:00 AM25 minutes ago

2:55 AM30 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Toulouse vs PSG live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Toulouse vs PSG can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AM35 minutes ago

What time is the Toulouse vs PSG match for the match 2 in Ligue 1?

This is the kick-off time for the Toulouse vs PSG match on August 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 13:00

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 10:00 am

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 23:00 hours 

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 03:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 07:00

2:45 AM40 minutes ago

PSG Statements

Luis Enrique spoke ahead of the match: "I don't choose the captains. The captains choose them. They vote and decide who they want to represent them. This week they have had the meeting and they have already decided. It's not my job to pick my captains. I would be the coach's captain. They are voted on by the players for the captains. I don't know the captains. I think they were voting yesterday or today. When I know, I have no problem communicating it."

"Well, we are part of a team. We have worked on different sessions. An attacking one and a defensive one. The players know that if they want to win something, they have to defend well. It's obvious that we have to be balanced. We have to attack well, but also defend very well. I have no doubt that the team is ready to do it.

"I live as a joy that Mbappé is back in training, not only as a player, but also as a person".

"That's a bit of a job to discover. Great players complement each other very well, I have no doubt. We are still lacking reinforcements in attack, which is the line where we have done the least. It's a very nice job as a coach. To discover the synergies, see what their performance is and see how they adapt to our idea."

"It's impossible to answer. In some aspects we are better than I expected, in others not so much. It's a daily learning process. The important thing is that we can win the games. Time always runs against you. As time goes by, the players will find it easy to find the ideas of play and the type of matches we put forward."

"Toulouse is a team that was last season's cup champion. They have a coach who knows the squad better because he was an assistant last year, Carles Martinez, a Spaniard. I can already tell you that we don't care where the game is played, whether away or at home, because we will try to repeat the performance of the first game in any stadium. We are convinced of our idea. I'm looking forward to the game.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Latest PSG line-up

Donnaruma, Hakimi, Danilo, Skriniar, Hernandez, Hernandez, Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaire - Emery, Lee Kang - In, Gonzalo Ramos, Asensio.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Last Toulouse lineup

Restes, Suazo, Nicolaisen, Costa, Desler, Sierro, Casseres, Genreau, Magei, Aboukhlal, Dallinga. 
2:30 AMan hour ago

How are PSG coming into the game?

PSG comes to this match after a goalless draw against Lorient, it should be remembered that the Parisian side had quite a few casualties this summer, so they have a fresh start.

2:25 AMan hour ago

How are Toulouse coming?

Toulouse beat Nantes two goals to one in their debut in Ligue 1, the purple team will seek to beat this complicated rival and continue to add three in three.
2:20 AMan hour ago

The match Toulouse vs PSG will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Toulouse.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Toulouse vs PSG live stream, corresponding to Matchday 2 of Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Municipal de Toulouse, at 15:00.
