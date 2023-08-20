Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Final
9:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nashville vs Inter Miami match.
8:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Nashville vs Inter Miami match for Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Nashville vs Inter Miami of 19th august in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 19, 2023

21:00 ET

Apple TV

Argentina

August 19, 2023

22:00

Apple TV

Bolivia

August 19, 2023

20:00

Apple TV

Brazil

August 19, 2023

22:00

Apple TV

Chile

August 19, 2023

22:00

Apple TV

Colombia

August 19, 2023

20:00

Apple TV

Ecuador

August 19, 2023

20:00

Apple TV

Spain

August 20, 2023

3:00

Apple TV

Mexico

August 19, 2023

19:00

Apple TV

Peru

August 19, 2023

20:00 

Apple TV
8:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Inter Miami player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Lionel Messi. The current Inter Miami striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.

8:45 AMan hour ago

Inter Miami's last lineup:

D. Callender; J. Alba, K. Miller, S. Kryvstov, D. Yedlin; B. Cremaschi, S. Busquets, D. Arroyo; R. Taylor, J. Martinez, L. Messi.
8:40 AMan hour ago

Keep an eye on this Nashville player:

For this match, the player to watch will be; Hany Mukhtar. The current Nashville forward has played a key role in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.

8:35 AMan hour ago

Nashville's last lineup:

E. Panicco; D. Lovitz, W. Zimmerman, L. MacNaughton, S. Moore; J. Shaffeburg, A. Godoy, D. McCarty, A. Muyl; H. Mukhtar; T. Bunbury.
8:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

Nashville and Inter Miami have met on a total of 8 occasions (4 Nashville wins, 2 draws, 2 Inter Miami wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the team in yellow. In terms of goals, Nashville has scored 13 goals while six have been scored by Leo Messi's team. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 4 of the 2023 season where Nashville defeated Inter Miami 2-1 at Geodis Park.
8:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

Geodis Stadium, formerly known as Nashville Fairgrounds Stadium, stands as a soccer field located in the city of Nashville, in the state of Tennessee, USA. Opened on May 1, 2022, this stadium became the epicenter of an exciting showdown in which the home team, Nashville SC, faced the Philadelphia Union. Designed to accommodate a passionate crowd, Geodis Stadium has the capacity to hold up to 30,000 spectators, establishing a vibrant and electrifying environment for soccer lovers.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

The GOAT seeks one more title to add to its palmares

In the group stage, Inter Miami faced the likes of Cruz Azul and Atlanta United with determination, achieving positive results that led them to advance. They showed their ability by overcoming Cruz Azul and Atlanta United in this initial stage. The Round of 16 saw them face in-state rivals Orlando City, and they managed to win the Florida derby, marking their determination in the tournament. In the Round of 16, Inter Miami faced a thrilling match against FC Dallas, which culminated in a dramatic 4-4 draw. However, they managed to advance in the penalty shootout, demonstrating their ability to remain calm under pressure.

In the Quarterfinals, the team showed its offensive potential by defeating Charlotte by a convincing score of 4-0, making clear its determination in the quest for the title. The Semifinal was another exciting chapter, facing the Philadelphia Union. Although they managed to score four goals, they conceded one. Nevertheless, the result allowed them to secure their place in the Leagues Cup 2023 Final.

8:15 AM2 hours ago

Defending the house

Nashville is ready to prove its worth on the biggest stage and write a new chapter in the history of the city's soccer and Leagues Cup tournament, as well as that of MLS. After defeating teams from their own and rival leagues, the Nashville side, led by their coach and backed by a loyal fan base, are ready to leave it all on the field and go for the win at home. Likewise, the fact of hosting Messi, the best player in history for many, and having the opportunity to beat him in an anteroom like this, makes this duel even more attractive for the locals, who are coming from a great emotional blow after having defeated Club de Fútbol Monterrey, being the final losers of Liga MX.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

All or Nothing

Welcome to the exciting Leagues Cup 2023 Grand Final! In this thrilling encounter, the two finalist teams will face off in an epic duel to determine who will be crowned the champion of this prestigious tournament. The Leagues Cup, which pits teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States against Mexico's Liga MX, has reached its climax with two teams that have proven their worth throughout the tournament. The eyes of the world will be on this climactic showdown as the players fight every minute for supremacy and glory in the Leagues Cup 2023. The Grand Final promises to be an unforgettable sporting event that will keep fans on the edge of their seats and resonate in the hearts of soccer lovers across the continent.
8:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Nashville vs Inter Miami match will be played at Geodis Park, in Nashville, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: Nashville vs Inter Miami

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
