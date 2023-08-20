Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Score
What time is Nashville vs Inter Miami match for Leagues Cup 2023?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 19, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
August 19, 2023
|
22:00
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
August 19, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
August 19, 2023
|
22:00
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
August 19, 2023
|
22:00
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
August 19, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
August 19, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
August 20, 2023
|
3:00
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
August 19, 2023
|
19:00
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
August 19, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Inter Miami player:
Inter Miami's last lineup:
Keep an eye on this Nashville player:
Nashville's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
The GOAT seeks one more title to add to its palmares
In the Quarterfinals, the team showed its offensive potential by defeating Charlotte by a convincing score of 4-0, making clear its determination in the quest for the title. The Semifinal was another exciting chapter, facing the Philadelphia Union. Although they managed to score four goals, they conceded one. Nevertheless, the result allowed them to secure their place in the Leagues Cup 2023 Final.