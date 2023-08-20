Roma vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
2:30 AM11 minutes ago

Roma vs Salernitana Live Score in the Serie A 2023

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs Salernitana match for the Serie A 2023.
2:25 AM16 minutes ago

What time is Roma vs Salernitana match for the Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Roma vs Salernitana of August 20th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 12:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:20 AM21 minutes ago

Background Roma vs Salernitana

The "Loba" has maintained a clear dominance in the last five games with a balance of four wins and only one draw.

Roma 2-2 Salernitana, Serie A season 2023

Salernitana 0-1 Roma, season 2022 Serie A

Roma 2-1 Salernitana, season 2022 Serie A

Salernitana 0-4 Roma, season 2021 Serie A

Salernitana 0-1 Roma, 2022 Serie A season

2:15 AM26 minutes ago

Key player Salernitana

Goalkeeper Memo Ochoa will be the man to watch for this duel, with the aim of continuing to be one of the best goalkeepers in Italian soccer, although he is expected to be very active under the posts for the next 90 minutes.
Image: Sports Illustrated
2:10 AM31 minutes ago

Key player Roma

Once again, Stephan El Shaarawy, who scored some goals during the preseason, will be in charge of the goal-scoring mission and will be looking to get his goal-scoring quota back on track.
2:05 AM36 minutes ago

Last lineup Salernitana

56 Benoît Costil, 66 Matteo Lovato, 23 Norbert Gyömbér, 98 Lorenzo Pirola, 6 Junior Sambia, 78 Mamadou Coulibaly, 18 Lassana Coulibaly, 3 Domagoj Bradarić, 87, Antonio Candreva, 20 Grīgorīs Kastanos.
2:00 AM41 minutes ago

Last lineup Roma

1 Rui Patrício, 23 Gianluca Mancini, 6 Chris Smalling, 14 Diego Llorente, 43 R. Kristensen, 60 R. Pagano, 52 E. Bove, 22 H. Aouar, 37 L. Spinazzola, 11 Andrea Belotti, 92 Stephan El Shaarawy.
1:55 AMan hour ago

Salernitana: new start for Paco Memo

Memo Ochoa will have his first start of the season in Serie A, remembering that in the last season he arrived in the middle of the year, with the mission to help the team in the search for salvation and continue one more year in Serie A.
1:50 AMan hour ago

Roma: starting off on the right foot

Roma is one of those teams that every season fights for the top places in the competition and, for this edition, it will be no exception with the mission of fighting for the title and important competitions again, although they will have to make their home ground count and what better than to do it from the first matchday.
1:45 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Roma vs Salernitana match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Roma vs Salernitana!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
