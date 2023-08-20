Roma vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Roma vs Salernitana match for the Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Salernitana of August 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Background Roma vs Salernitana
The "Loba" has maintained a clear dominance in the last five games with a balance of four wins and only one draw.
Roma 2-2 Salernitana, Serie A season 2023
Salernitana 0-1 Roma, season 2022 Serie A
Roma 2-1 Salernitana, season 2022 Serie A
Salernitana 0-4 Roma, season 2021 Serie A
Salernitana 0-1 Roma, 2022 Serie A season
Key player Salernitana
Goalkeeper Memo Ochoa will be the man to watch for this duel, with the aim of continuing to be one of the best goalkeepers in Italian soccer, although he is expected to be very active under the posts for the next 90 minutes.
Key player Roma
Once again, Stephan El Shaarawy, who scored some goals during the preseason, will be in charge of the goal-scoring mission and will be looking to get his goal-scoring quota back on track.
Last lineup Salernitana
56 Benoît Costil, 66 Matteo Lovato, 23 Norbert Gyömbér, 98 Lorenzo Pirola, 6 Junior Sambia, 78 Mamadou Coulibaly, 18 Lassana Coulibaly, 3 Domagoj Bradarić, 87, Antonio Candreva, 20 Grīgorīs Kastanos.
Last lineup Roma
1 Rui Patrício, 23 Gianluca Mancini, 6 Chris Smalling, 14 Diego Llorente, 43 R. Kristensen, 60 R. Pagano, 52 E. Bove, 22 H. Aouar, 37 L. Spinazzola, 11 Andrea Belotti, 92 Stephan El Shaarawy.
Salernitana: new start for Paco Memo
Memo Ochoa will have his first start of the season in Serie A, remembering that in the last season he arrived in the middle of the year, with the mission to help the team in the search for salvation and continue one more year in Serie A.
Roma: starting off on the right foot
Roma is one of those teams that every season fights for the top places in the competition and, for this edition, it will be no exception with the mission of fighting for the title and important competitions again, although they will have to make their home ground count and what better than to do it from the first matchday.
The Kick-off
The Roma vs Salernitana match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
