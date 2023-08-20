Barcelona vs Cadiz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here FC Barcelona vs Cadiz Live Score in the LaLiga 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Barcelona vs Cadiz match for the LaLiga 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Barcelona vs Cadiz match for the LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Cadiz of August 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 11:30 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 1:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 5:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Barcelona vs Cadiz
The dominance of the blaugrana side has been slight in the last five meetings with a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat, remembering that Cadiz have only lost once in their last three visits.
FC Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz, 2023 LaLiga season
Cádiz 0-4 FC Barcelona, season 2022 LaLiga
FC Barcelona 0-1 Cádiz, season 2022 LaLiga
Cádiz 0-0 FC Barcelona, season 2021 LaLiga
FC Barcelona 1-1 Cádiz, season 2022 LaLiga
Key player Cadiz
After his stint in Mexican soccer, Venezuelan Darwin Machís has returned to Cádiz and will have the most important role of helping the team to generate goals, because although he is not a center forward as such, he does have presence in the area and his ability to overflow on the wings could make him the player to watch for this duel.
Key player Barcelona
In view of some departures that have occurred, one of the most awaited and highly expected players is Ilkay Gündogan, multi-champion with Manchester City, but who will come to offer and demonstrate his quality in the midfield with the mission of becoming a reference man in that position and help this club to win titles in the following competitions.
Last lineup Cadiz
1 Jeremías Ledesma, 21 Iza Carcelén, 3 Fali, 5 Mamadou Mbaye, 20, Javier Hernández, 11 Iván Alejo, 4 Rubén Alcaraz, 24 Fede San Emeterio, 22 Darwin Machís, 16 Chris Ramos, 15 Roger Martí
Last lineup Barcelona
1 Marc-André ter Stegen, 15 Andreas Christensen, 4 Ronald Araújo, 28 Alejandro Balde, 23 Jules Koundé, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 21 Frenkie de Jong, 8 Pedri, 22 Ilkay Gündogan, 18 Oriol Romeu, 11 Raphinha.
Cádiz: to make a splash
Cadiz is one of those teams that aim to save the category at any cost and not dropping points from the first few games will be key to achieving that goal. They did not have the best of debuts last Monday at home against Deportivo Alavés, but they will be looking to spoil FC Barcelona's party as visitors.
Barcelona: a new era
It is worth remembering that FC Barcelona will have a very special match, since for the first time in years they will not be playing at the Camp Nou due to the renovations they are doing, which is why all their home matches this season will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic. In addition, they are looking to remain undefeated after the positive result against Getafe and to get into an early rhythm, remembering that in September they will start their participation in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
The Kick-off
The Barcelona vs Cadiz match will be played at the Olympic Montjuic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga 2023: Barcelona vs Cadiz!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.