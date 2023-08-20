Cruz Azul vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cruz Azul vs Santos in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Santos match in the Liga MX.
What time is Cruz Azul vs Santos match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Santos of August 20th in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
If you want to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
Antecedents
Guerreros and Cementeros have met on 54 occasions, with 21 wins for the La Laguna side, 12 draws and 21 victories for the Celestes, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 encounters between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the guerreros, while the cementeros have 1 win and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 2 draws in the last 5 encounters.
Cruz Azul 3 - 2 Santos, Apr. 29, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 4 - 0 Cruz Azul, Aug. 6, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1 - 2 Santos, Feb. 27, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 1 - 1 Cruz Azul, Aug. 1, 2021, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1 - 1 Santos, May 30, 2021, Liga MX
How is Cruz Azul coming?
The locals come from losing against Charlotte (4) 0-0 (3) in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up this match.
Charlotte FC 0 - 0 Cruz Azul, Aug 3, 2023, Leagues Cup
Cruz Azul 1 - 1 Atlanta United FC, Jul. 29, 2023, Leagues Cup
Cruz Azul 1 - 2 Inter Miami CF, Jul. 21, 2023, Leagues Cup
Tijuana 2 - 1 Cruz Azul, Jul. 14, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0 - 2 Toluca, Jul. 8, 2023, Liga MX
How are Santos doing?
The visitors lost 2-3 against Orlando City, in the previous Leagues Cup duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very bad streak, having 1 draw, 3 defeats and 1 victory.
Santos 2 - 3 Orlando City SC, Jul 29, 2023, Leagues Cup
Santos 2 - 2 Houston Dynamo FC, Jul. 25, 2023, Leagues Cup
Santos 0 - 0 Atlas, Jul. 13, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 2 - 3 Santos, Jul. 7, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0 - 2 Querétaro, Jul. 2, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Ignacio Rivero, 31 year old Uruguayan striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Cementeros in this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this Santos player
Harold Preciado, 29 year old Colombian striker has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Warriors in the beginning of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 2 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.