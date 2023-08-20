Betis vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Betis vs Atletico Madrid Live Score
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.
USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Betis vs Atletico Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Movistar.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
15:30 hours
|
In TNS +.
|
USA
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
15:30 hours
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
In SKY Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
14:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
16:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, August 20, 2023
|
15:30 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
latest lineups
Betis: Rui Silva, Sabaly, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner, Rodríguez, Marc Roca, Luiz Henrique, Isco, Pérez and Borja Iglesias.
Is João Félix leaving?
FC Barcelona would seek to have him in their ranks on loan, is what the latest reports indicate, with his dream being to play in the culé team, as indicated by João Félix in an interview.
Players to watch
The magic in Isco's boots has been reborn, he is the element to follow for the Beticos, he has only played 79 minutes, but most of the balls go through the feet of the Spanish midfielder, formerly of Real Madrid who is looking for his revenge . Besides, he already knows what it's like to beat Atleti in all competitions.
Ups and downs of both teams
The casualties were Matheus Cunha to Wolves for 50 million, Renan Lodi to Marseille for 13 million, Kondogbia for 8 million to the same club and Manu Sánchez who arrived free at Celta.
Real Betis left Sergio Canales for Rayados de México, Edgar González for Almeria, Raúl García for Osasuna and Alex Collado. But the magic came in the boots of Isco as a free agent, Marc Barta back from Turkish soccer, Héctor Bellerín and Ayoze Pérez.
How do the teams arrive?
For its part, Betis seeks to re-indicate itself on the road, after a good start away from home against Villarreal 2-1 with goals from William José and Ayoze Pérez.
The Verdiblanco team dreams of reaching the top European positions, after the departure of Joaquín, a club legend. Those directed by the engineer Pellegrini are located in position 6 with 3 points.
The mattresses are second above Valencia, which has 6 points. Behind those from Madrid is Osasuna, Real Madrid and Rayo with 3 points.