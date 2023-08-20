Betis vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Atleti

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:00 AM13 minutes ago

Follow here Betis vs Atletico Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Betis vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:55 AM18 minutes ago

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

USA Time: 3:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.

USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

3:50 AM23 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Betis vs Atletico Madrid: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Betis vs Atletico Madrid: of Sunday, August 20, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, August 20, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Sunday, August 20, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Sunday, August 20, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Sunday, August 20, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Sunday, August 20, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Sunday, August 20, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Sunday, August 20, 2023

19:30 hours

In Movistar.

Canada

Sunday, August 20, 2023

15:30 hours

In TNS +.

USA

Sunday, August 20, 2023

15:30 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Sunday, August 20, 2023

13:30 hours

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Sunday, August 20, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Sunday, August 20, 2023

14:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Sunday, August 20, 2023

16:30 hours

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Sunday, August 20, 2023

15:30 hours

In DIRECTV.
3:45 AM28 minutes ago

latest lineups

Atleti: Oblak, Azpilicueta, Llorente, Savic, Carrasco, Hermoso, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Griezmann and Morata.
Betis: Rui Silva, Sabaly, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner, Rodríguez, Marc Roca, Luiz Henrique, Isco, Pérez and Borja Iglesias.
3:40 AM33 minutes ago

Is João Félix leaving?

The Portuguese novel at Atleti seems like a nightmare, because he doesn't count for anything for Cholo, the young mattress player did not participate in the last game, being insulted by the Atlético de Madrid fans. In his last season at Chelsea that he was on loan, he scored 4 goals and 16 games in the Premier League.
FC Barcelona would seek to have him in their ranks on loan, is what the latest reports indicate, with his dream being to play in the culé team, as indicated by João Félix in an interview.
3:35 AM38 minutes ago

Players to watch

The Spanish Álvaro Morata is the player to watch for the colchoneros, the forward dreamer of the national team has scored 1 goal in the last game, being a great man from the area, apart from the fact that his goal was disallowed in the last match against him Grenade. If not, he would have 2 goals in his account, the man from Madrid.
The magic in Isco's boots has been reborn, he is the element to follow for the Beticos, he has only played 79 minutes, but most of the balls go through the feet of the Spanish midfielder, formerly of Real Madrid who is looking for his revenge . Besides, he already knows what it's like to beat Atleti in all competitions.
Photo: Atleti
Photo: Atleti
3:30 AM43 minutes ago

Ups and downs of both teams

The new additions to Atlético de Madrid have been Caglar Soyuncu who arrived for free from Madrid from Leicester City, Javi Galán from Celta for 5 million and César Azpilicueta who arrived free from Chelsea.
The casualties were Matheus Cunha to Wolves for 50 million, Renan Lodi to Marseille for 13 million, Kondogbia for 8 million to the same club and Manu Sánchez who arrived free at Celta.
Real Betis left Sergio Canales for Rayados de México, Edgar González for Almeria, Raúl García for Osasuna and Alex Collado. But the magic came in the boots of Isco as a free agent, Marc Barta back from Turkish soccer, Héctor Bellerín and Ayoze Pérez.
3:25 AMan hour ago

How do the teams arrive?

Atlético de Madrid has renewed itself, led by Cholo Simeone they will look for victory again, this time away from home, being the first test for the visiting mattresses. Coming from a great victory against Granada, where they showed superiority for 90 minutes with a lot of offensive power, from the feet of Álvaro Morata and Depay. Score of 3 goals to 1 against Granada and first points in the bag.

For its part, Betis seeks to re-indicate itself on the road, after a good start away from home against Villarreal 2-1 with goals from William José and Ayoze Pérez.

The Verdiblanco team dreams of reaching the top European positions, after the departure of Joaquín, a club legend. Those directed by the engineer Pellegrini are located in position 6 with 3 points.

The mattresses are second above Valencia, which has 6 points. Behind those from Madrid is Osasuna, Real Madrid and Rayo with 3 points.

Photo: Betis
Photo: Betis
3:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Betis vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo