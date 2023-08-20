Monaco vs Strasbourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Monaco vs Strasbourg Live Score Here
Speak up, Adi Hutter!
"I like the fact that there is competition in the cast. Denis, whom I know well, is one of the best. a complete player who can play in two positions. At Borussia Mönchengladbach he played in defense where he did well for being very fast. But your preferred position is? obviously in midfield, as number six. There is good competition in this area, especially with youngsters like Eliot Matazo and Edan Diop, who can also play defense. I am satisfied."
"I think it’s okay. a good idea. I want to thank the; LFP for changing the kick time. starting line-up, as he had done for Lyon-Montpellier. The heat is on. It's very strong at the moment, we saw that in Clermont last Sunday where many players had cramps. I hope that spectators at the Stade Louis-II will really be able to watch a spectacular match. really a good decision."
"They had a good first game against Olympique Lyonnais, with a late victory (2-1). É a team that plays with five defenders, three midfielders and two forwards. Patrick Vieira was a fantastic player and he is also a great player. a very good coach. So I expect a great battle against this Strasbourg team. But what's right? that we want to win this match."
"These are two teams that enjoy playing football. saw against Clermont that we played very offensively, and I like it when my team shows that entrepreneurial side to their game. It was difficult with the heat at times, but the two teams didn't close the game and that's why there were many goals. The cool down break did us good to get back in the game."
"My opinion? É What's a good question, already? which in Clermont was more than 20 minutes in addition. It changes a lot, because we have to think about replacing many players. We must also adapt our physical preparation to this and our training."
"We must be prepared to play more than 100 minutes per game, because this will become more difficult. the norm. But I think we can reach an agreement with the referees by giving just another 5, 6 or 7 minutes. Because after 9 it's already over. it starts to affect a lot. Anyway, playing 110 minutes in 35 degrees was really hard."
"We must keep working to improve defensively, even if we can be better everywhere, in my opinion. Mainly in our pressure, having more strength also in duels. And it's not just about defense alone."
" It's really good for us that he's back training with the team. He is a very talented, technical and fast player, who can play as number 10 or as a second striker. Now he's had a little bump and he's just gone. he came back with us for two days, so we have to be careful with him."
It is obvious that we are far from perfect. We go up the field a lot to recover the ball, which means that sometimes we leave space behind. you have to find the right balance. Against Clermont the first goal came from an error, it happens, but the second one I wasn't happy because the positioning wasn't good and we have to do better."
"Then we managed to take advantage of the break to cool down, coming back physically fit to score two goals and turn the game in our favor. We must keep working to improve defensively, even if we can be better everywhere, in my opinion. Mainly in our pressure, having more strength also in duels. And it's not just about defense alone."
"I have to say, I have been blown away by the support from our fans in Clermont! The emotion, the explosion of joy at the third goal was incredible, and we all felt it. Now I am very impatient to face Strasbourg at home in our stadium. We'll see what happens, but I'm focused on the field first. É important for the team to have a good game at the Stade Louis-II."
Speak up, Denis Zakaria!
" It's great to meet you again! I know him very well, because I already know him. I worked with him twice, at Young Boys Bern and Borussia Mönchengladbach . Therefore, I will work with him again and I am very happy. a quality coach and as a human being who is very close to his players. I get along very well with him. And we have a good team, so I think we have all the ingredients to make a good season together."
"I came here to show my qualities. I really want to play and show what I'm capable of. I will do my best to help the team regain its place. Today I'm an AS Monaco player and I want to focus on that and not think about the past."
"He encouraged me to come here, and that tipped the balance. I'm really happy to play with him again, even if he's seriously injured. He is a friend, like a brother to me, and I will do everything to support him in his fight to get back on the pitch."
"Ive grown a lot mentally in the last two years, because I haven’t had a lot of time playing. I learned that football doesn't always go the same way. I need to fight in every training session, in every match, and give my best to be able to play over time."
"We talked a lot with Breel before I came, we talked a lot. He encouraged me to come here, and that tipped the balance. I'm really happy to play with him again, even if he's seriously injured. He is a friend, like a brother to me, and I will do everything to support him in his fight to get back on the pitch."
"I remember a very difficult game, where we ran a lot (laughs), but also the defeat and elimination in the second leg, unfortunately. Anyway, I have good memories of this Monaco team, which was very strong. Also, if I came here for a long time. was to return to the; Europe with this club that deserves it."
"I like your aggressiveness and your physical abilities. perfect for the approach we want to implement. But what also matters to us is; the mindset they have, the fact that they both have ambition. They want to know the way to success with AS Monaco. It's not just their footballing qualities, but also the fact that they come with a willingness to work."
"I know him from our experience in Serie A. We faced each other in the Turin derby between Juve and Torino. He is an athletic player who caused us a lot of trouble, I must admit (laughs). I'm also very happy with the person he is, because he's the person he is. a very nice guy."