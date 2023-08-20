Lecce vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Lazio
Provedel, Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic, Luis Alberto, Cataldi, Anderson, Kamada, Zaccagni, Immobile.
Last lineup Lecce
Falcone, Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschirotto, Gallo, Rafia, Ramadani, González, Almqvist, Strefazza, Banda.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Lecce vs Lazio will be: Federico Dionisi; Giorgio Peretti, first line; Christian Rossi, second line; Alessandro Prontera, fourth assistant.
How does Lazio arrive?
The capital team, Lazio, finished a great season by finishing second in Serie A and getting their place in the next edition of the Champions League. Now, the eagles want revenge and will seek to win the scudetto as well as to reach the Champions League in the best way this new season. In their most recent match, it was a friendly against Club Latina where the Italians achieved a resounding victory of 9 goals to 0.
How does Lecce arrive?
The Lecce club did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked, as they were stuck at the bottom of the overall table without aspirations of winning the championship and with many difficulties to stay in Serie A, as only 5 points saved them from relegation. However, Lecce wants revenge and they will have to take advantage of their home games to stay in that category. Their most recent game was in their debut in the Coppa Italia with a match against Como that ended in a victory in favor of Lecce with a score of 1-0.
Matchday 1
Some of the European competitions are back, and this afternoon, the first date of this season 2023-2024, of the Italian Serie A, where many Italian teams will want to start with the right foot in this competition. On this occasion, two teams, the Lecce and Lazio will face each other to make their debut in this new season. Can Lecce take the victory or will Lazio do it?
The match will be played at the Via del Mare Stadium
The match between Lecce - Lazio will be played at the Stadio Via del Mare, in Lecce, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (CDMX).
