Norwich vs Millwall: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

Norwich vs Millwall
How to watch Norwich vs Millwall Live in TV and Stream
Probable Millwall
Millwall's probable team for the match is: Sarkic, Hutchinson, Cooper and Wallace; McNamara, Saville, Mitchell and Bryan; Flemming, Bradshaw and Watmore.
Probable Norwich
Norwich's probable team for the match is: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson and Giannoulis; Rowe, McLean and Hernández; Gabriel Sara, Barnes and Sargent.
Transfer window
This season Norwich have brought in Long, Fassnacht, Barden, Fisher, Springett, Tomkinson, Mumba, Sainz, Reyes, Duffy, Stacey and Barnes, with the departures of Rashica, Krul, Aarons, Tzolis, Byram, Berry, Mumba, Kamara, Sinani and Dowell. On the Millwall side, the arrivals were Sarkic, De Norre, Harding, Bryan and Nisbet, while the departures were Mitchell, Long, Burey, Afobé, Malone and Bennett.
Injurie
Norwich will be without Springett, who is injured. Millwall will be at full strength, with no absentees.
Championship
At the start of the Championship season, Norwich have four points, in 10th place, while Millwall are in 15th place with three points.
Last Matches: millwall
Millwall, on the other hand, have one win and two defeats. On Saturday (5), away from home, they won 1-0 against Middlesbrough, with a goal from Esse. On Tuesday (8), at home, they lost 4-0 to Reading, with goals from Ehibhatiomhan (2), Savage and Camará. And on Saturday (12), at home once again, the defeat was 1-0 to Bristol, with a goal from James.
Last Matches: Norwich
Norwich come into the match with two wins and a draw from their last games. The first win was on Saturday (5), at home, 2-1 over Hull City, with Delap opening the scoring, Rowe equalizing and Idah turning the game around. On Saturday (12), the draw was 4-4 away to Southampton, with goals from Sargent, Sara, Rowe and Fassnacht, while Bednarek, Armstrong (2) and Che Adams equalized. And on Wednesday they won 1-0 against QPR, with a goal from Rowe.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Noriwch vs Millwall Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Norwich vs Millwall match.