Spain vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match
7:17 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Spain vs England match live?

If you want to watch the game Spain vs England live on TV, your options is: FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:12 PMan hour ago

What time is Spain vs England match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Spain vs England of 20th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 7 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

Bolivia 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

Brazil 7 am: CazéTV, Globo, SporTV, Fifa+

Chile 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

Colombia 5 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

Ecuador 5  am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

USA 6 am ET: Peacock, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com

Spain 12 pm: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

Mexico 5 am: TUDN, ViX, TUDN En Vivo

Paraguay 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

Peru 5 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

Uruguay 7 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

Venezuela 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports 

7:07 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Sarina!

"We feel the support, we feel the support here, but also on the other side of the world in the UK. That's something you dream about. We just hope we play our best game and everyone watching in the stadium, in the UK, who is cheering us on, enjoys it.

We've looked at it (Euro title) before, but not many times. We move on. It's a fantastic team, the group is great. 

I hope there are more and more women, they come out. There's more and more interest, we have to keep pushing so that there are more on the bench and that leads to more women on the pitch. I never give up, I keep fighting. I think I can be a good coach in many ways. You have to establish relationships, have a good understanding of tactics. To describe the team in one word is that we are very resilient, we feel good together. The team has inspired the nation a lot, not just this year.

After that she (Lauren James) apologized, she was punished for it. It doesn't have to be part of soccer. She was sorry and we gave her our full support. When players don't have as much experience, she learned".

7:02 PM2 hours ago
6:57 PM2 hours ago

England's situation

Sarina Wiegman will be joined by Lauren James. The striker was sent off at the end of regulation time against Nigeria after stepping on Michelle Alozie. The No7 served a two-game suspension.
6:52 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Paredes!

"It was a dream for a long time, throughout my career, having no references, I kept going because it was what I liked. These are the games you want to play. We have to play in the final of a World Cup, which they say is easy, but it's very difficult to get here. We have to enjoy it and play soccer, which is what we like to do. It's about mentality, physical condition, adding experience. We've put in a lot of hard work to be here today.

What got us here is training and focus. We're also having fun. We're very clear that we have to concentrate on the game. It's great to be able to train on the pitch. The captaincy issue has been resolved, I'm not captain, there are three other captains.

England are a team, they have a lot of people who have worked very well. We've developed, a mixture of experience and youth. Have confidence in us. The other day I said how important it is to play this game, and for what it generates out there. Many of us grew up thinking it wasn't our place, and over the years we've been given those conditions. If it lets them know that this site is ours too, that's history, that makes us very happy. A change is taking place, people are supporting us. That's history. We know that when things are going well, people talk about us more. If getting there in sporting terms is something brutal, it's also because of what's happening out there. We're happy about that.

Spain has always been a soccer country, but we were made to feel that it wasn't our place. The generation before mine was very strong, they were stubborn. That the lower categories are doing so well today is no coincidence. You have to focus on soccer, what is generated around us remains. And if you win and if you don't, we don't think about it. I'm trying to control my nerves and play the best game I can".

6:47 PM2 hours ago
6:42 PM2 hours ago

Spain's situation

Irene Paredes twisted her foot during training. Despite the scare, the defender will be available to Jorge Vilda.
6:37 PM2 hours ago

Lionesses

One of three teams, along with Japan and Sweden, to finish the group stage with a 100% record, England struggled to snatch a slender 1-0 victory over Haiti, and in the second round, the team from the King's Land experienced mixed feelings about the game. By the same scoreline, they beat Denmark with a superb goal from Lauren James, but were given a major scare by the injury to Keira Walsh, who managed to recover in time for the rest of the competition. The tables were turned and the Lionesses romped past China with a 6-1 win, recording first place in Group E.   

Sarina Wiegman's side suffered against Nigeria in the Round of 16. The match was only decided on penalties, which ended 4-2. Then, for the first time, the English came from behind against Colombia, with Leicy Santos scoring a superb goal. However, England fought back and found the net through Hemp and Alessia Russo. Turning the page, in a thrilling clash in front of thousands of Australian fans, the Lionesses won a decisive 3-1 victory over Australia, thus securing their unprecedented place in the Women's World Cup final.

6:32 PM2 hours ago

La Roja

Reigning champions of the U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups, Spain are competing for the trophy for the first time in their third appearance at the finals. La Roja started the tournament by beating Costa Rica and Zambia 3-0 and 5-0 respectively, but suffered a 4-0 thrashing in their final group game against strategists Japan to secure second place.

In the knockout stage, they had no trouble eliminating Switzerland 5-1. The Spanish team then had a tough match against the Netherlands, with young striker Salma Paralluelo, who won the U-20 Championship, coming off the bench to seal their unprecedented qualification. In the semi-final, Paralluelo's star shone again as she scored, but Spain conceded the equalizer, but showed focus and scored in the next minute through Olga Carmona.

6:27 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Spain vs England live this Sunday (20), at the Sydney Olympic Stadium at 6 am ET, for the Women's World Cup. The match is valid for the final of the competition.
6:22 PM2 hours ago

