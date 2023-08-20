Spain vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Spain vs England match live?
What time is Spain vs England match for Women's World Cup?
Argentina 7 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Bolivia 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Brazil 7 am: CazéTV, Globo, SporTV, Fifa+
Chile 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Colombia 5 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador 5 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
USA 6 am ET: Peacock, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com
Spain 12 pm: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1
Mexico 5 am: TUDN, ViX, TUDN En Vivo
Paraguay 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Peru 5 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay 7 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Venezuela 6 am: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
We've looked at it (Euro title) before, but not many times. We move on. It's a fantastic team, the group is great.
I hope there are more and more women, they come out. There's more and more interest, we have to keep pushing so that there are more on the bench and that leads to more women on the pitch. I never give up, I keep fighting. I think I can be a good coach in many ways. You have to establish relationships, have a good understanding of tactics. To describe the team in one word is that we are very resilient, we feel good together. The team has inspired the nation a lot, not just this year.
After that she (Lauren James) apologized, she was punished for it. It doesn't have to be part of soccer. She was sorry and we gave her our full support. When players don't have as much experience, she learned".
What got us here is training and focus. We're also having fun. We're very clear that we have to concentrate on the game. It's great to be able to train on the pitch. The captaincy issue has been resolved, I'm not captain, there are three other captains.
England are a team, they have a lot of people who have worked very well. We've developed, a mixture of experience and youth. Have confidence in us. The other day I said how important it is to play this game, and for what it generates out there. Many of us grew up thinking it wasn't our place, and over the years we've been given those conditions. If it lets them know that this site is ours too, that's history, that makes us very happy. A change is taking place, people are supporting us. That's history. We know that when things are going well, people talk about us more. If getting there in sporting terms is something brutal, it's also because of what's happening out there. We're happy about that.
Spain has always been a soccer country, but we were made to feel that it wasn't our place. The generation before mine was very strong, they were stubborn. That the lower categories are doing so well today is no coincidence. You have to focus on soccer, what is generated around us remains. And if you win and if you don't, we don't think about it. I'm trying to control my nerves and play the best game I can".
Sarina Wiegman's side suffered against Nigeria in the Round of 16. The match was only decided on penalties, which ended 4-2. Then, for the first time, the English came from behind against Colombia, with Leicy Santos scoring a superb goal. However, England fought back and found the net through Hemp and Alessia Russo. Turning the page, in a thrilling clash in front of thousands of Australian fans, the Lionesses won a decisive 3-1 victory over Australia, thus securing their unprecedented place in the Women's World Cup final.
In the knockout stage, they had no trouble eliminating Switzerland 5-1. The Spanish team then had a tough match against the Netherlands, with young striker Salma Paralluelo, who won the U-20 Championship, coming off the bench to seal their unprecedented qualification. In the semi-final, Paralluelo's star shone again as she scored, but Spain conceded the equalizer, but showed focus and scored in the next minute through Olga Carmona.
If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!