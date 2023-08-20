Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League
Photo: AVFC

7:35 PMan hour ago

7:30 PMan hour ago

The match between Aston Villa and Everton will kick off at 09 am ET at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, in the second round of the Premier League. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
7:25 PMan hour ago

Probable Everton:

Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski e Ashley Young; James Garner, Gueye, Onana e Iwobi; Doucouré; Maupay.
7:20 PMan hour ago

Probable Aston Villa:

Emiliano Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres e Digne; Philogene-Bidace, Douglas Luiz, Kamara e McGinn; Moussa Diaby e Watkins.
7:15 PMan hour ago

Villans absentee:

For this second match, coach Unai Emery will have eight players missing from his starting line-up, all of whom are injured. In defense, he will be without Tyrone Mings, Dendoncker and Álex Moreno. In midfield, the absentees are Iroegbunam, Buendía and Jacob Ramsey. In attack, the team will be without Jhon Durán and Traoré.
7:10 PMan hour ago

Everton's absentees:

Coach Sean Dyche is also without his full squad for this match, as McNeil and Coleman are injured. In addition, Dele Alli is unavailable to deal with personal issues and will not be able to take to the field. Center forward Calvert-Lewin is doubtful due to fitness issues.
7:05 PMan hour ago

Everton:

After spending two years escaping the drop to the Second Division only in the final rounds, Everton have not given their fans hope that the situation will change in 2023/2024. With a large part of their budget committed to the construction of a new stadium, which will cost 580 million euros (just over R$3 billion), the team has been sparing with signings, which has had a direct impact on their performance on the pitch.

After relying on coach Sean Dyche to escape relegation in 2022/2023, in which, without much time to train, he can't put his style of play into practice in a radical way, the Liverpool club showed their coach's preferred way of playing in an open encounter against Fulham on Saturday, August 12, at the soon-to-be-retired Goodison Park.

7:00 PM2 hours ago

Aston Villa:

Defeat is perhaps not the best word to describe what happened to Aston Villa in their opening match of the 2023/2024 Premier League season against Newcastle. At St. James Park, the Birmingham club was the victim of a massacre. They were mercilessly beaten 5-1 in a year in which they are preparing to return to the international stage. They'll be playing in the European Conference League.

Newcastle only managed to put up a fight in the first half. Their defense was breached by Tonali after just six minutes, but they reacted quickly. They hit back in the 11th minute through Diaby, who was assisted by Watkins. However, the hosts scored again five minutes later. The goal came from the Swede Isak. In the final phase, when coach Unai Emery tried to make the team more attacking, the defense was exposed and the rout was on.

Foto: AVFC
Foto: AVFC

 

6:55 PM2 hours ago

6:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Aston Villa vs Everton live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Premier League time between two teams from England: Aston Villa on one side. On the other is Everton. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
