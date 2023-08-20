Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Aston Villa vs Everton
After relying on coach Sean Dyche to escape relegation in 2022/2023, in which, without much time to train, he can't put his style of play into practice in a radical way, the Liverpool club showed their coach's preferred way of playing in an open encounter against Fulham on Saturday, August 12, at the soon-to-be-retired Goodison Park.
Aston Villa:
Newcastle only managed to put up a fight in the first half. Their defense was breached by Tonali after just six minutes, but they reacted quickly. They hit back in the 11th minute through Diaby, who was assisted by Watkins. However, the hosts scored again five minutes later. The goal came from the Swede Isak. In the final phase, when coach Unai Emery tried to make the team more attacking, the defense was exposed and the rout was on.
Aston Villa are coming off the back of a painful 5-1 defeat at Newcastle in their opening game. Now the Villans will be looking to bounce back from that defeat with a home game against the Toffees. For this second match, coach Unai Emery will have eight absentees in his starting line-up, all of whom are injured.
Everton are also coming off the back of an opening day defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Fulham. Therefore, the Toffees are also looking for a quick rehabilitation in this game in Birmingham
The ball rolls for Aston Villa v Everton at 9 am ET at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England.
Second round of the Premier League
Date: August 20, 2023
Time: 10am
Venue: Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham, England
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).