2023 Leagues Cup 3rd Place Game: Philadelphia Union vs CF Monterrey preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union host CF Monterrey in the third-place match of the 2023 Leagues Cup at Subaru Park.

For the Union, they trailed throughout their semifinal defeat to Inter Miami CF as the Herons led 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes on their way to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

There is something to play for for Jim Curtin's side as a win here guarantees them a spot in the Round of 32 of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Monterrey fell 2-0 to Nashville SC in a closely contested semifinal match, their first defeat against an MLS side in any major knockout competition.

The Rayados have been guaranteed CONCACAF Champions Cup football regardless of the outcome of this match as they topped the aggregate table in Liga MX last year.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Curtin said Julian Carranza has been ruled out for this match with a hamstring injury and he will likely revert to two strikers up top with Quinn Sullivan joining Mikael Uhre in attack.

Captain Alejandro Bedoya returned to action as a substitute and scored the Union's only goal of the game against Miami.

Tai Baribo is eligible for selection after completing the necessary paperwork related to the immigration process.

CF Monterrey

Having traveled nearly 9,000 miles since the start of the competition, manager Fernando Ortiz indicated that he would change his entire starting XI for this match with a Champions Cup berth already clinched also playing a factor.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Wagner, Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo; McGlynn, Martinez, Bueno, Gazdag; Uhre, Sullivan

CF Monterrey: Cardenas; Parra, Vegas, Guzman, Gutierrez; Ortega, Gonzalez; Fimbres, Cortizo, Lopez; Avila

Ones to watch

Jose Martinez (Philadelphia Union)

His discipline and positioning will be key against a technically sound Monterrey side no matter what lineup they put out. Martinez will be tasked with preventing the Rayados from getting on the counterattack and not giving away too much space.

Jordi Cortizo (CF Monterrey)

Quite possibly the best player in Ortiz's heavily-rotated side, Cortizo has the ability to use his pace and speed to trouble Philadelphia's defense.

Also possessing great passing skills as well as agility with and without the ball, he will be counted on to funnel the attacks from his spot deep in midfield.

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Philadelphia and Monterrey.

The match will be televised in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialosi as the play-by-play announcer, Danny Higginbotham as the analyst and Jillian Sakovits on the sidelines.

Kickoff is set for 6pm Eastern time.