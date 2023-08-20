Porto vs Farense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Beto Pimparel!
"At certain times, FC Porto ends up breaking the rhythm of the game a little, due to aggressiveness in the pressure and to the; search for an always high intensity. With the maturity that João has, with this ability to lead the game, to pause and control the game, I believe he will become one of the best players in the game. It is an important part in certain moments of the game. able to say: 'let's take a breath, let's control the ball a little more now, let's manage the moment of the game a little'", he analyzed.
"João has the profile of a coach. If he is going to become a coach at FC Porto or if he will end up career at FC Porto, that's already done. It is his decision. This is a viable possibility for João, as he has many conditions for this. I don’t know how many years he wants to keep playing, and after that maybe he will start to prepare in parallel for his post-player career."
Speak up, Alan Varela!
"I gave as much as I could and now I am going to play in the Champions League, which is also my country. It's a very, very tough competition. But I'll take it the same way, helping the team with whatever is necessary."
"I can have a lot of influence in midfield, I can also make good passes, mark... I will gradually improve here at the club."
"The trainer is a professional. very demanding and I will have to be much more demanding than I have been.”
" very beautiful. I will work to do my best for the team. Being here with them [partners] will be great. something amazing. It is very good and my companions are excellent people."
"I was given several number options to choose from and among them was 22. I consulted my family and most chose 22. I hope we reach all our goals and that the shirt with that number is marked in the club."