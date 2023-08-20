Porto vs Farense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga
Photo: Disclosure/Porto

Speak up, Beto Pimparel!

"We played together for a few years;   a player who fit perfectly into the structure, the team, the identity of the club. Almost a decade later, we will have a more mature player back. If this comes to fruition, it will be It is a very good decision for both parties", he said.

"At certain times, FC Porto ends up breaking the rhythm of the game a little, due to aggressiveness in the pressure and to the; search for an always high intensity. With the maturity that João has, with this ability to lead the game, to pause and control the game, I believe he will become one of the best players in the game. It is an important part in certain moments of the game.   able to say: 'let's take a breath, let's control the ball a little more now, let's manage the moment of the game a little'", he analyzed.

"João has the profile of a coach. If he is going to become a coach at FC Porto or if he will end up career at FC Porto, that's already done.   It is his decision.   This is a viable possibility for João, as he has many conditions for this. I don’t know how many years he wants to keep playing, and after that maybe he will start to prepare in parallel for his post-player career."

Speak up, Alan Varela!

"When my representative told me about FC Portos interest, I was actually very happy and told him I wanted to come. However, there were negotiations, it took a while and I wanted to continue playing for Boca Juniors until the end of the year. the last game. Thank God, as I said, I was able to come here. and I was very happy.

"I gave as much as I could and now I am going to play in the Champions League, which is also my country. It's a very, very tough competition. But I'll take it the same way, helping the team with whatever is necessary."

"I can have a lot of influence in midfield, I can also make good passes, mark... I will gradually improve here at the club."

"The trainer is a professional. very demanding and I will have to be much more demanding than I have been.”

" very beautiful. I will work to do my best for the team. Being here with them [partners] will be great. something amazing.   It is very good and my companions are excellent people."

"I was given several number options to choose from and among them was 22. I consulted my family and most chose 22. I hope we reach all our goals and that the shirt with that number is marked in the club."

Porto likely!

Diogo Costa; João Mório, Fábio Cardoso, Iván Marcano and Sausi; Marko Grujic and Stephen Eustaquio; Otávio, Pepê and Wenderson Galeno; Mehdi Taremi.
How do you get to Porto?

Porto debuted with a 2-1 victory, away from home, against Moreirense.
Farense likely!

Ricardo Velho; Fran Delgado, Gonçalo Silva, Zach Muscat and Talocha; Elves Baldé, Claudio Falcóo, Mattheus and Marco Matias; Fabricio Isidoro and Rui Costa
How does Farense arrive?

Farense debuted in the competition with a 3-0 loss to Casa Pia.  With the result, it became the 16º placed.
PORTO

Photo: Disclosure/Porto
The game will be played at Dragon's Stadium

The Porto vs Farense game will be played at Dragon's Stadium, with a capacity of 50.033 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Porto vs Farense live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
