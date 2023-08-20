Spain crowned World Cup champions after hanging on to beat England

Spain is the new world champions thanks to a first-half goal by Olga Carmona which ended up being the game-winner.

" We are extremely happy", Carmona said in her post-game press conference. It is a unique moment and honestly, we still are not aware of what just happened.

Carmona scored the game-winning goal in the 29th minute when she got a quick pass from Maria Caldenty and was able to beat English keeper Mary Earps with a shot that went far post.

" It's a moment you dream of and I honestly believe the team deserved it."

It is now the second time that Sarina Weigman has lost a final and she was asked about it in her post-match press conference.

" It's very disappointing", Weigman responded." Everyone was disappointed that we didn't win the game but on the other hand, I think we can be very proud of ourselves even if it doesn't feel that way at this moment."

In the mixed zone, we got to hear from Beth England and Georgia Stanway on the loss and you could see the emotion and the sadness in their eyes.

" A lot of emotions", England said. " We have come so far and we have been together for nine weeks and I think everyone can hold their heads up high and we gave everything and unfortunately fell at the last hurdle."

Stanway admitted the loss was a tough pill to swallow and got to the point of saying it was a devastating loss.

" Obviously were gutted and disappointed", Stanway said. " Unfortunately that's football and that first half was not England's standard but we got better in the second half."

On the other side of things, we got to hear from Aitana Bonmati who also won the Player of the Tournament award and was extremely happy when speaking to the media.

" I am focused on enjoying the trophy", Bonmati said in her opening answer. " I think that myself and all the players have done well in our clubs and we have been growing a lot as players and we are prepared to beat anyone."

I was able to ask Bonmati about winning the Player of the Tournament award and she was elated.

" It's amazing for me because myself and all of my teammates work extremely hard every day to have a moment like this and this trophy is for all of them as well."

Jorge Vilda who kept the media waiting for almost two hours finally made it to the press conference to speak about the win for Spain.

" I am very happy we are world champions", Vilda said in his opening remarks. " For me, I felt things change after the loss to Japan and we honestly achieved results that we suffered for."

Vilda was asked about what he expected from England and how he was able to adapt.

" Our game plan was to be ready for both formations that England use and we knew it was going to be a defensive struggle but in the end, we were clinical on the defensive side of the ball."

England had the first two chances of the match when in the fifth minute Lauren Hemp had the first scoring opportunity which forced Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll into making an early save.

In the 12th minute, Rachel Daly had a huge chance to score but her shot went off the crossbar and stayed out. Eight minutes later Hemp had another chance but again was denied by Cata Coll.

Spain earned their first shot on target in the 21st minute when their young phenom Salma Paralluelo had a chance at goal and English keeper Mary Earps made her first save of the night.

Eight minutes later Carmona scored the only goal of the match finishing a play when she got a quick pass from Caldenty and managed to beat Earps far post.

Hemp had her third chance of the game in the 45th minute but couldn't find a way to beat Cata Coll.

At the beginning of the second half, Weigman made two drastic changes bringing in Chloe Kelly and Lauren James who was returning from a two-game suspension due to a red card.

In the 50th minute, Caldenty had a chance of her very own but couldn't beat Earps who made an unbelievable save. 14 minutes later drama ensued when VAR was checking for a possible handball after Kiera Walsh had the ball bounce off her hand in the box.

After a long review which included FIFA match official Tori Penso going to check the monitor she awarded the penalty and Earps made a huge stop on Jennifer Hermoso.

James had a chance at goal in the 75th minute but Cata Coll kept her clean sheet alive making another crucial save. That was as close as England got and Spain managed to hang on for the win.