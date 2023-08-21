America vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atlas vs America match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs America of August 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 3:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, Afizionados Canal 5, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Atlas vs América
The Rojinegros have dominated the series in the last five games, winning three games, drawing one and losing one. However, in the last two home games they have not been able to win.
Atlas 2-2 América, Clausura 2023
América 0-0 Atlas, Apertura 2022
America 0-2 Atlas, Clausura 2022
Atlas 0-1 América, Apertura 2021
Atlas 3-0 América, Clausura 2021
Key player America
Although he has been harshly criticized, especially since his expulsion in the Semifinals of the previous tournament, the reality is that the Spaniard Álvaro Fidalgo has been one of the most consistent players in recent years and brings dynamism to the midfield, which is why he will be the player to watch for the Águilas today.
Key player Atlas
It seems that the signings that the Rojinegros have made from the Tigres squad fit them like a glove, because Jordy Caicedo has adapted quickly and has shown that he is capable of making a difference, remembering that he scored some goals during the Leagues Cup and stands out for his speed and corpulence to make a difference in the end zone.
Last lineup America
1 Luis Malagón, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 3 Israel Reyes, 26 Salvador Reyes, 5 Kevin Álvarez, 33 Julián Quiñones, 6 Jonathan dos Santos, 32 Leo Suárez, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 17 Alejandro Zendejas, 7 Brian Rodríguez.
Last lineup Atlas
12 Camilo Vargas, 5 Anderson Santamaría, 2 Hugo Nervo, 14 Luis Reyes, 4 José Abella, 26 Aldo Rocha, 17 Jaziel Martínez, 8 Mateo García, 23 Jordy Caicedo, 209 Jorge Rodríguez, 30 Eduardo Aguirre.
America: flying high
After a controversial elimination from the Leagues Cup at the hands of Nashville in a penalty shootout during the Round of 16, the Águilas del América will have to turn the page and look for their second victory of the season, remembering that they only played two games in which they lost at home against the Bravos de Juárez and beat the Franja de Puebla, as the match at Querétaro's home could not be played in a timely manner. It should be remembered that Henry Martín, who is injured and will miss the whole month of August, is still out, so it will be up to André Jardine to find the ideal partner for Julián Quiñones.
Atlas: back to winning ways
After a somewhat bittersweet experience in the Leagues Cup for having passed the Group Stage with two victories, but having been eliminated against the New England Revolution in penalties during the round of 16, the Rojinegros del Atlas return home with the mission of returning to victory, remembering that before the break they had two consecutive visits, which were unsuccessful, losing against Monterrey and drawing against Santos Laguna.
The Kick-off
The Atlas vs America match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
