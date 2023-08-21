Queretaro vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs Pachuca in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Pachuca match in the Liga MX.
What time is Queretaro vs Pachuca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Pachuca of August 20th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:06 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:06 hours
Chile: 22:06 hours
Colombia: 20:06 hours
Peru: 20:06 hours
USA: 21:06 hours ET
Ecuador: 8:06 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:06 hours
Paraguay: 21:06 hours
Spain: 05:06 hours
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Pachuca live and in action
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Queretaro vs Pachuca in streaming, you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium and Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
How are the Gallos coming?
The locals come from losing 2-1 against Philadelphia Union in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match.
Philadelphia Union 2 - 1 Querétaro, Aug. 11, 2023, Leagues Cup
Querétaro 1 - 1 New England Revolution, Aug. 7, 2023, Leagues Cup
Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Querétaro, Aug. 3, 2023, Leagues Cup
Tijuana 0 - 1 Querétaro, Jul. 30, 2023, Leagues Cup
Philadelphia Union 5 - 1 Querétaro, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
How is Pachuca doing?
The visitors lost (3)0-0 (5) against Houston Dynamo, in the previous Leagues Cup duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very bad streak, having 2 draws, 3 defeats and 0 wins.
Pachuca 0 - 0 Houston Dynamo FC, Aug. 2, 2023, Leagues Cup
Pachuca 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Jul. 16, 2023, Liga MX
León 4 - 0 Pachuca, Jul. 10, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1 - 1 Pachuca, Jun. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1 - 2 Tigres UANL, Jun. 25, 2023, Campeón de Campeones MX
Watch out for this Querétaro player
Federico Lértora, 33 year old Argentinean midfielder has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the roosters in this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Lucas Di Yorio, 26 year old Argentinean forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the Tuzos in the beginning of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.