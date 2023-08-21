Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
What time is Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate?
This is the kick-off time for the Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate match on August 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - (August 21)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Fernando Echenique
Assistant Referee 1: Diego Bonfá
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth official: José Carreras
VAR: Héctor Paletta
AVAR: Juan Pafundi
Key player at River Plate
One of the players to take into account in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 30 year old Colombian-born center forward has played 21 games so far in the Argentine League 2023, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored five goals, these against; Defensa Y Justicia, Banfield, Colón de Santa Fe, Boca Juniors and Racing Club.
Key player at Argentinos Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Argentinos Juniors is Gabriel Avalos, the 32-year-old Paraguayan-born center forward has played 25 games in the current edition of the Argentine League, in which he already has two assists and 12 goals, these against; Platense, Instituto de Córdoba, Racing Club, Tigre and Sarmiento Junin.
History Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate
In total, the two teams have met 65 times since 1985, with River Plate dominating the record with 23 wins, there have been 26 draws and Argentinos Juniors have won on 16 occasions.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with 87 goals to Argentinos Juniors' 73.
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate played a very good role in the last edition of the Argentine League. After playing 27 games, River Plate was ranked number one in the standings with 61 points, after winning 19 games, drawing four and losing four, scoring 50 goals but conceding 20, for a goal difference of +30.
River Plate 0 - 1 Talleres de Córdoba
- Last five matches
Rosario Central 3 - 3 River Plate
River Plate 2 - 1 Racing Club
River Plate 2 - 1 Internacional
Internacional 2 - 1 River Plate
Actuality - Argentinos Juniors
Argentinos Juniors, had a bad performance in the last edition of the Argentine League, because after 27 games played, they finished in the number ten position in the standings with 40 points, this was the result of winning 11 games, drawing seven and losing nine. In terms of goals, they scored 31 and conceded 22, for a goal difference of +9.
San Lorenzo 0 - 2 Argentinos Juniors
- Last five matches
Patronato de parana 1 - 2 Argentinos Juniors
Argentinos Juniors 2 - 3 Estudiantes de la Plata
Argentinos Juniors 1 - 1 Fluminense
Fluminense 2 - 0 Argentinos Juniors
The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
The match between Argentinos Juniors and River Plate will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina). This stadium is where the Club Asociación Atlética Argentinos Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1940 and has a capacity for approximately 26,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate match, valid for date 1 of the 2023 Professional League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
