Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match in the Premier League.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Arsenal of August 21st, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live
The match will be broadcasted on Peacock, SiriusXM FC.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in streaming, it will be shown on Peacock, SiriusXM FC.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 53rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 31 wins for Arsenal, 16 draws and 6 for Crystal Palace.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to Arsenal, while Crystal Palace have 1 win and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 1 draw in the last 5 meetings.
Arsenal 4 - 1 Crystal Palace, Mar. 19, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Arsenal, Aug. 5, 2022, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Arsenal, Apr. 4, 2022, English Premier League
Arsenal 2 - 2 Crystal Palace, Oct. 18, 2021, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Arsenal, May 19, 2021, England Premier League
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
The striker from France, Odsonne Édouard 25 years old has had a good performance, the striker will play his second game in his local league, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Arsenal player
England midfielder, 21 year old Bukayo Saka has performed well, the striker will play his second game in his local league, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times and in this start of the season.
How are Crystal Palace coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Lyon, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sheffield United 0 - 1 Crystal Palace, Aug. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2 - 0 Lyon, Aug. 5, 2023, Friendly match
Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Sevilla FC, Jul. 30, 2023, Friendly match
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Millonarios, Jul. 26, 2023, Friendly Match
Crystal Palace 2 - 1 Watford, Jul. 22, 2023, Friendly
How is Arsenal coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Real Madrid, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Arsenal 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest, Aug. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 1 - 1 Manchester City, Aug. 6, 2023, FA Community Shield
Arsenal 1 - 1 AS Monaco, Aug. 2, 2023, Emirates Cup
Arsenal 5 - 3 Barcelona, 26 Jul., 2023, Friendly
Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester United, Jul. 22, 2023, Friendly Match
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match. The match will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium, at 15:00.