Alavés vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the LaLiga Match
Sevilla

3:00 AM6 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Alavés vs Sevilla match live?

If you want to watch the game Alavés vs Sevilla live on TV, your options is: ESPN Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

2:55 AM11 minutes ago

What time is Alavés vs Sevilla match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Alavés vs Sevilla of 21th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Chile 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 12  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 1 pm ET: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Spain 7 pm: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Mexico 12 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +

2:50 AM16 minutes ago

Speak up, Mendilibar!

"There are five days between games, not three as is usually the case. There's enough time to be able to rest in theory, doing things as normal. There are still 30 hours to go. Nobody's going to tell you you're tired. I've already spoken to Suso and that's that. Everything's fine, he's going to give us a lot. We're happy with him. He's with us because we trust him.

We've got ten days to go and we all know what's going to happen these days. As soon as LaLiga starts, the market moves. I'm looking forward to September 1st to say 'I'm with them' and get excited. There will be departures and arrivals. We've spoken to the club and they know what we need more or less. But if people leave, you have to replace them, as was the case with Bono, who left in a hurry, although the sports management was quick.

I don't know what grades I got in Pamplona. If Arrasate and Valverde decided not to stop, I imagine it would make a lot of sense. So would the referee. We can't do that here, we have to stop. Sometimes I shouldn't even play.

I always have my opinion and in this case LaLiga says that certain things have to be done (about the camera in the dressing room). I was against VAR and VAR continues. You have to accept what they say if the club accepts it. Everything has been changing here for 10 years, but not just in soccer, but in life. We all have our damn cell phones here recording... We can't do anything else.

2:45 AM21 minutes ago

Sevilla's squad

2:40 AM26 minutes ago

Sevilla's situation

Loïc Badé traveled with the team. The defender had been sent off in the match against Valencia, but the club lodged an appeal with the TAD. The trial takes place on Monday (21). Coach José Luis Mendilibar will be without Gonzalo Montiel, who is suffering from muscular discomfort.
2:35 AM31 minutes ago

Speak up, Luis García!

"We're really looking forward to being with our people again. We're going to give it our all at all times. We know it's the vacations, but we need them. The points we get at home will be crucial at the end of the season. 

We did well defensively, we controlled most of the game. But we needed to do more damage in attack and come forward with more people. We needed to be more painful. We also have to improve on set pieces at attacking level. These are things we have to correct little by little

The club knows what we need to try and save us. From then on, I dedicated myself to training. For now we'll have to make do with what we have, but it's not up to me. It's not a question for me. When the new arrivals come in, they'll have to adapt to what's there. Right now we're on the back foot and that's a shame because the points are worth it. We're facing difficulties, but we have to be able to overcome them.

I hope that doesn't hurt the team or me in the end. Let's hope that those who have to arrive do so as soon as possible. It's very difficult for us to sign and we have to accept it that way. I'm not going to raise my voice about it, but I also hope that later on this support will be reciprocated in difficult times. My obligation is to be positive and cheerful. We're going to compete, we're going to play to our maximum and I've been telling the players that we have to go out and win games whatever the cost. I'll pass on my enthusiasm but, given the reinforcements, there's little I can do, we'll just have to wait.

Sevilla have a great squad, internationals, world champions, several Europa Leagues. If they change their 11, they still have a fantastic team. They're used to playing on Wednesdays and Sundays. It's one of the best teams in Europe. They have a coach who knows everything. Last year we played them in the World Cup and I think we were up to it, although that game has nothing to do with tomorrow. Sevilla have improved a lot under Mendi.

Systems have nothing to do with determination. What I'm looking for is to have spare parts and to be able to change the system on the fly in a game. In Pamplona, for example, with three defenders we scored three goals and conceded two. The important thing is for the team to be able to overcome difficult situations and not lose heart in matches."

2:30 AM36 minutes ago

Alavés' squad

2:25 AM41 minutes ago

Alavés' situation

Luis García will not be able to count on Giuliano Simeone due to personal problems. During the week, the coach was able to count on a reinforcement for the rest of the season: Nahuel Tenaglia, who signed a contract until 2027.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Palanganas

Sevilla were also unlucky in their Spanish opener. The Palanganas sought a draw against Valencia, but saw the result slip away in the final stages and ended up going down 2-1. With the result, the Andalusian side are in 17th place.
2:15 AMan hour ago

El Glorioso

Alavés are coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Cádiz. The defeat left El Glorioso in the relegation zone, in 18th place.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Alavés vs Sevilla live this Monday (21), at the Mendizorrotza Stadium at 1 pm ET, for the LaLiga. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
2:05 AMan hour ago

