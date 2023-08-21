Alavés vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Alavés vs Sevilla match live?
What time is Alavés vs Sevilla match for LaLiga?
Argentina 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Chile 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 1 pm ET: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Spain 7 pm: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+
Mexico 12 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 12 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 1 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Mendilibar!
We've got ten days to go and we all know what's going to happen these days. As soon as LaLiga starts, the market moves. I'm looking forward to September 1st to say 'I'm with them' and get excited. There will be departures and arrivals. We've spoken to the club and they know what we need more or less. But if people leave, you have to replace them, as was the case with Bono, who left in a hurry, although the sports management was quick.
I don't know what grades I got in Pamplona. If Arrasate and Valverde decided not to stop, I imagine it would make a lot of sense. So would the referee. We can't do that here, we have to stop. Sometimes I shouldn't even play.
I always have my opinion and in this case LaLiga says that certain things have to be done (about the camera in the dressing room). I was against VAR and VAR continues. You have to accept what they say if the club accepts it. Everything has been changing here for 10 years, but not just in soccer, but in life. We all have our damn cell phones here recording... We can't do anything else.
Sevilla's squad
Sevilla's situation
Speak up, Luis García!
We did well defensively, we controlled most of the game. But we needed to do more damage in attack and come forward with more people. We needed to be more painful. We also have to improve on set pieces at attacking level. These are things we have to correct little by little
The club knows what we need to try and save us. From then on, I dedicated myself to training. For now we'll have to make do with what we have, but it's not up to me. It's not a question for me. When the new arrivals come in, they'll have to adapt to what's there. Right now we're on the back foot and that's a shame because the points are worth it. We're facing difficulties, but we have to be able to overcome them.
I hope that doesn't hurt the team or me in the end. Let's hope that those who have to arrive do so as soon as possible. It's very difficult for us to sign and we have to accept it that way. I'm not going to raise my voice about it, but I also hope that later on this support will be reciprocated in difficult times. My obligation is to be positive and cheerful. We're going to compete, we're going to play to our maximum and I've been telling the players that we have to go out and win games whatever the cost. I'll pass on my enthusiasm but, given the reinforcements, there's little I can do, we'll just have to wait.
Sevilla have a great squad, internationals, world champions, several Europa Leagues. If they change their 11, they still have a fantastic team. They're used to playing on Wednesdays and Sundays. It's one of the best teams in Europe. They have a coach who knows everything. Last year we played them in the World Cup and I think we were up to it, although that game has nothing to do with tomorrow. Sevilla have improved a lot under Mendi.
Systems have nothing to do with determination. What I'm looking for is to have spare parts and to be able to change the system on the fly in a game. In Pamplona, for example, with three defenders we scored three goals and conceded two. The important thing is for the team to be able to overcome difficult situations and not lose heart in matches."
