Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
Image: MLS

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Live Score in MLS 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers match for the MLS on VAVEL US.
8:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers of August 20th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

8:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers

The Timbers have dominated the series in the last five games, winning three and losing one.

Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo, season 2022

Houston Dynamo 0-0 Portland Timbers, 2022 season

Houston Dynamo 0-2 Portland Timbers, 2021 season

Houston Dynamo 2-2 Portland Timbers, 2021 season

Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo, 2021 season

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player Portland Timbers

Since he arrived at the institution he has become a key player in the attacking front, especially on the flanks with the imbalance he generates, which is why Yimmi Chará is the player to watch.
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Houston Dynamo

Little by little it seems that Héctor Herrera is beginning to take the level that once placed him in Europe and his mission will be to improve every game for the good of his team, but also with the expectations of returning to the Mexican National Team.
Foto: ESPN
Image: ESPN
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Portland Timbers

31 Aljaz Ivacic, 13 Dario Zuparic, 18 Zac McGraw, 5 Claudio Bravo, 29 Juan Mosquera, 21 Diego Chará, 30 Santiago Moreno, 22 Cristhian Paredes, 7 Franck Boli, 44 Marvin Loría, 27 Dairon Asprilla
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Houston Dynamo

12 Steve Clark, 31 Micael, 28 Erik Sviatchenko, 2 Franco Escobar, 25 Griffin Dorsey, 8 Amine Bassi, 16 Héctor Herrera, 6 Artur, 21 Nelson Quiñones, 11 Corey Baird, 20 Adalberto Carrasquilla.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Portland Timbers: direct duel

The Portland Timbers have also had a complicated campaign, although they are in 12th place in the same Western Conference with 26 points, however, when facing a direct rival like Houston, they can catch them on points and this game is fundamental. In the Leagues Cup, they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Monterrey.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Houston Dynamo: climbing up the standings

The Houston Dynamo, before the break for the Leagues Cup, is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points, and must win at home in order to move up positions and not be so pressed to reach the end of the campaign. In the Leagues Cup, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 after losing to Charlotte.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS: Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo