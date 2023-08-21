Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Live Score in MLS 2023
What time is Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers match for MLS?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Last games Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo, season 2022
Houston Dynamo 0-0 Portland Timbers, 2022 season
Houston Dynamo 0-2 Portland Timbers, 2021 season
Houston Dynamo 2-2 Portland Timbers, 2021 season
Portland Timbers 2-1 Houston Dynamo, 2021 season