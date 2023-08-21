LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
11:00 AMan hour ago

10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake of August 20th in several countries:

United States (ET): 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

10:50 AMan hour ago

Last games LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake

RSL with dominance in the last five games with a record of three wins, one draw and one loss.

Real Salt Lake 3-2 LA Galaxy, 2023 season

Real Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy, 2023 season

LA Galaxy 1-1 Real Salt Lake, 2022 season

Real Salt Lake 1-0 LA Galaxy, 2022 season

Real Salt Lake 2-1 LA Galaxy, 2022 season

10:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Real Salt Lake

Despite his short time in the institution, Cristian Arango has made a difference with some goals and hopes to continue this same trend in the resumption of the MLS.
10:40 AMan hour ago

Key player LA Galaxy

Despite the fact that the team is not going through a good moment, the Spanish Riqui Puig continues to prove that he is a man capable of making a difference in the midfield, both for his recovery, passes and mid-range shots.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Real Salt Lake

18 Zac MacMath, 30 Marcelo Silva, 15 Justen Glad, 2 Andrew Brody, 25 Emeka Eneli, 7 Pablo Ruiz, 6 Braian Ojeda, 11 Andres Gomez, 10 Jefferson Savarino, 17 Daniel Musovski, 9 Cristian Arango.
10:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup LA Galaxy

35 Novak Micovic, 93 Tony Alfaro, 24 Jalen Neal, 3 Julian Aude, 2 Calegari, 16 Oriol Rosell, 6 Ricard Puig, 37 Daniel Aguirre, 9 Dejan Joveljic, 10 Douglas Costa, 11 Tyler Boyd.
10:25 AMan hour ago

Real Salt Lake: stay at the top

Real Salt Lake is third in the same conference with 37 points, very close to LAFC and Saint Louis, so facing a team that is not among the best in the table will be key to return with success. In the Leagues Cup they reached the Round of 16 but were beaten by Carlos Vela's LAFC.
10:20 AMan hour ago

LA Galaxy: give a better version

The LA Galaxy did not have a good Leagues Cup after losing their two Group Stage matches and being eliminated by León and Vancouver, however, they are not having a good time in the current MLS season either, as they are second to last in the Western Conference and only surpass Colorado, although with 22 points they are 7 points away from the Playoffs zone and this game is essential to close the gap.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

