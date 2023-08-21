LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Live Score in MLS
What time is LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake match for MLS?
Argentina: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 4:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Last games LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake 3-2 LA Galaxy, 2023 season
Real Salt Lake 2-3 LA Galaxy, 2023 season
LA Galaxy 1-1 Real Salt Lake, 2022 season
Real Salt Lake 1-0 LA Galaxy, 2022 season
Real Salt Lake 2-1 LA Galaxy, 2022 season