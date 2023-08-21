CF Montreal hang on to beat Toronto FC

Aug 20, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC defender Aimé Mabika (6) and CF Montréal forward Kwadwo Opoku (90) fight for control of the ball during the first half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal was able to hang on Sunday night at BMO Field holding off Toronto FC and beating them 3-2 in front of a packed away supporters section in the stadium.

Mathieu Choiniere scored a brace and CF Montreal profited from an own goal in the first half to get the job done and resume their playoff push for the MLS Cup.

Things started early for the visitors and in the 18th minute Jules Anthony Vilsaint who got his first start of his MLS career powered a shot on target and the rebound went to Choiniere who was able to put the ball into the back of the net.

It felt like deja vu because seven minutes later the exact play happened again but this time Vilsaint's shot went off the Toronto defender Aimee Mabika and into the net and less than 30 minutes in Montreal had a 2-0 lead.

The Vilsaint experience starting a game was short-lived as on the ensuing play he suffered an ankle injury and was subbed off for Chinonso Offor.

Bryce Duke had a chance to make it 3-0 but his header went off the crossbar and stayed out. Six minutes into the second half CF Montreal goalkeeper was thrown into action as he was forced to punch the ball away out of danger.

Two minutes later it was Prince Owuso for the home team having a chance at goal but was denied by Sirois who was doing everything to keep his clean sheet alive.

Federico Bernadeschi made it 2-1 in the 67th minute when he got the ball at the top of the box and powered a shot into the opposite corner of the net to get Toronto within one.

10 minutes later CF Montreal was awarded a penalty when Lassi Lappalianen was taken down in the box after a great run by Mahala Opoku and the ref showed a straight red to Raoul Pettratta and pointed to the spot meaning penalty.

Mathieu Choiniere had no issues beating the keeper Tomas Romero to seal the brace and gave CF Montreal a 3-1 lead. In the 85th minute, Nathan Saliba had a great chance for a fourth goal but was denied by Romero.

Bernadeschi brought his team within one in the fourth minute of additional time scoring an almost identical goal getting another solid feed at the top of the box and beating Sirois far post.

That was as close as Toronto FC got and the final whistle blew a couple of minutes later. CF Montreal will be back in action next Saturday when they face New England at Saputo Stadium in Montreal.