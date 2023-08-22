Antwerp FC vs AEK Atenas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Antwerp FC vs AEK Atenas in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Antwerp FC vs AEK Atenas match in the Champions League.
What time is Antwerp FC vs AEK Atenas match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Antwerp FC vs AEK Atenas of August 22nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Antwerp FC vs AEK Atenas live
The match will be broadcasted on Paramount+.
If you want to watch Antwerp FC vs AEK Atenas in streaming, it will be shown on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.


Watch out for this AEK player
The Croatian defender, Domagoj Vida 34 years old has had a good performance, the defender will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Greek league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Greek league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season start, in this tournament he already played 2 games and scored a goal.
Watch out for this Antwerp player
The Dutch striker, Vincent Janssen 29 years old has had a good performance, the striker will play his third game in his local league, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Belgian league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season, while last season he scored 2 goals in 5 games.
How are Antwerp coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-0 against KV Kortrijk, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1 - 1 Antwerp, Aug. 18, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Antwerp 6 - 0 KV Kortrijk, Aug. 11, 2023, Belgian Pro League
Anderlecht 1 - 0 Antwerp, Aug. 6, 2023, Belgian Professional League
Antwerp 1 - 0 Cercle Brugge KSV, July 30, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Racing Genk 2 - 2 Antwerp, Jun. 4, 2023, Belgium Pro League
How are AEK coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Volos NFC, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AEK Athens 2 - 2 Dinamo Zagreb, Aug. 19, 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Dinamo Zagreb 1 - 2 AEK Athens, 15 Aug., 2023, UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Trabzonspor 1 - 3 AEK Athens, Jul. 30, 2023, Friendly Match
AEK Athens 4 - 0 Volos NFC, May 14, 2023, Greek Super League
Aris 1 - 2 AEK Athens, May 8, 2023, Greek Super League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Antwerp FC vs AEK Athens, a Champions League match. The match will take place at the Bosuilstadion, at 15:00.