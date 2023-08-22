Rangers vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Champions League Qualifiers Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Rangers vs PSV live from the Qualifying to the UEFA Champions League 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Rangers vs PSV live corresponding to the 2023 UEFA Champions League Qualification, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Ibrox Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rangers vs PSV online and live from Qualifying for the UEFA Champions League 2023?
This is the start time of the Rangers vs PSV match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours in Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Guus Til, a must see player!
The PSV striker is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch team. During last season he was one of the great promises of PSV and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can take a place among the best in Europe. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level. The previous season he finished with 13 goals and 5 assists in 46 games in all team competitions.
How does PSV arrive?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting against Ajax and Feyenoord and win the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented several new signings, including Ricardo Pepi, Noa Lang, Shurandy Sambo, Timo Baumgartl and Fredrik Oppegard. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive casualty is that of Xavi Simons. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions for the Dutch team. PSV finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, 7 points behind champion Feyenoord, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. This season they hope to start in the best way seeking the title of the Super Cup of Countries Low against Feyenoord and try to overcome the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. That is why the front and the main rear have been strengthened with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League.
James Tavernier, a must see player!
The Rangers winger is one of the great references of his club on offense and one of the orchestrators of the team's attack. Tavernier seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Rangers in the football generation. He finished last season as the team's leading scorer. Until now, the player participated in 4 games where he scored 2 goals. The English winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Rangers will continue to opt for this to be one of the offensive pillars that will bring them closer to achieving their goals.
How does the Rangers get here?
Rangers are preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the Scottish Premiership where they will fight to return to being at the Top of the general table, the Scottish lions will seek to break Celtic's streak and return to being league champions, as well as fight for a place in UEFA competitions. Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership with 79 points, after 25 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. Likewise, his path in the UEFA Champions League was bad, failing to score a single point in the Group Stage and being left out of all European competition. Some interesting names in this group are Jack Butland, James Tavernier, José Cifuentes, Danilo, Sam Lammers, Kieran Dowell and Borna Barisic, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Rangers will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which they participate.
Where's the game?
The Ibrox Stadium located in the city of Glasgow will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has a capacity for 50,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1899.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rangers vs PSV match, corresponding to the 2023 UEFA Champions League Qualification. The match will take place at the Ibrox Stadium, at 1:00 p.m. sharp.