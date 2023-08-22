Al Nassr vs Shabab Al Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match
Image: Twitter Cristiano Ronaldo

12:34 PM6 minutes ago

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Al Nassr Riyadh and Shabab Al Ahly in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League 2023.
11:35 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly live, as well as the latest information from KSU Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:30 AMan hour ago

How to watch Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly match live on TV and online?

The Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly match will not be broadcast live on TV.
11:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly?

This is the kick-off time for the Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly match on August 22, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:20 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 13:20 hrs. - 
Brazil: 14:20 hrs. -  
Chile: 13:20 hrs. - 
Colombia: 12:20 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 12:20 hrs. - 
Spain: 18:20 hrs. - 
Mexico: 11:20 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 13:20 hrs. - 
Peru: 12:20 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 14:20 hrs. -
11:20 AMan hour ago

Key player in Shabab Al Ahly

One of the players to keep in mind in Shabab Al Ahly is Igor Jesus Maciel da Cruz, the 22-year-old Brazilian-born center forward played 12 games in the Arabian Gulf League 2022-2023, in that number of matches he managed to assist twice and score three goals.
11:15 AMan hour ago

Key player at Al Nassr Riyadh

One of the key players in Al Nassr Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, the 38-year-old Portuguese-born center forward played 16 matches in the Saudi Pre-Official League 2023-2023, in that number of engagements he had two assists and 14 goals.
11:10 AM2 hours ago

History Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly

The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on August 22, 2023 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Shabab Al Ahly

Shabab Al Ahly had a good performance in the last competition they played, the Arabian Gulf League, because after playing 26 matches, they finished in the number one position in the standings with 57 points, this product of; 16 wins, six draws and three defeats, also scored 53 goals, but conceded 25, for a goal difference of +28.
  • Last five matches

Vozdovac 0 - 2 Shabab Al Ahly
Shabab Al Ahly 1 - 1 Ironi Tiberias
Shabab Al Ahly 2 - 0 Al Wehda Mecca
Shabab Al Ahly 3 - 0 Al Wehdat
Ajman Club 0 - 3 Shabab Al Ahly

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Al Nassr Riyadh

Al Nassr Riyadh had a good performance in their local league. After 30 matches, they finished second in the standings with 67 points, after winning 20 matches, drawing 7 and losing three, scoring 63 goals, but conceding 18, for a goal difference of +45.
  • Last five matches

Raja Casablanca 1 - 3 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Shorta Baghdad 0 - 1 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Hilal Riyadh 1-2 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Ettifaq 2 - 1 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh 0 - 2 Al Taawoun

10:55 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the KSU Stadium

The match between Al Nassr Riyadh and Shabab Al Ahly will take place at the KSU Stadium in the city of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the stadium is where the Al Nassr Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1945 and has a capacity for approximately 25,00 spectators.
Image: Alina Chiorean
Image: Alina Chiorean
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly, valid for the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo