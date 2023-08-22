Al Nassr vs Shabab Al Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Al Nassr Riyadh and Shabab Al Ahly in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly live, as well as the latest information from KSU Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly?
This is the kick-off time for the Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly match on August 22, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:20 hrs. -
Bolivia: 13:20 hrs. -
Brazil: 14:20 hrs. -
Chile: 13:20 hrs. -
Colombia: 12:20 hrs. -
Ecuador: 12:20 hrs. -
Spain: 18:20 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:20 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:20 hrs. -
Peru: 12:20 hrs. -
Uruguay: 14:20 hrs. -
Key player in Shabab Al Ahly
One of the players to keep in mind in Shabab Al Ahly is Igor Jesus Maciel da Cruz, the 22-year-old Brazilian-born center forward played 12 games in the Arabian Gulf League 2022-2023, in that number of matches he managed to assist twice and score three goals.
Key player at Al Nassr Riyadh
One of the key players in Al Nassr Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, the 38-year-old Portuguese-born center forward played 16 matches in the Saudi Pre-Official League 2023-2023, in that number of engagements he had two assists and 14 goals.
History Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly
The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on August 22, 2023 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Shabab Al Ahly
Shabab Al Ahly had a good performance in the last competition they played, the Arabian Gulf League, because after playing 26 matches, they finished in the number one position in the standings with 57 points, this product of; 16 wins, six draws and three defeats, also scored 53 goals, but conceded 25, for a goal difference of +28.
Vozdovac 0 - 2 Shabab Al Ahly
- Last five matches
Vozdovac 0 - 2 Shabab Al Ahly
Shabab Al Ahly 1 - 1 Ironi Tiberias
Shabab Al Ahly 2 - 0 Al Wehda Mecca
Shabab Al Ahly 3 - 0 Al Wehdat
Ajman Club 0 - 3 Shabab Al Ahly
Actuality - Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh had a good performance in their local league. After 30 matches, they finished second in the standings with 67 points, after winning 20 matches, drawing 7 and losing three, scoring 63 goals, but conceding 18, for a goal difference of +45.
Raja Casablanca 1 - 3 Al Nassr Riyadh
- Last five matches
Raja Casablanca 1 - 3 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Shorta Baghdad 0 - 1 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Hilal Riyadh 1-2 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Ettifaq 2 - 1 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh 0 - 2 Al Taawoun
The match will be played at the KSU Stadium
The match between Al Nassr Riyadh and Shabab Al Ahly will take place at the KSU Stadium in the city of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the stadium is where the Al Nassr Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1945 and has a capacity for approximately 25,00 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs Shabab Al Ahly, valid for the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
