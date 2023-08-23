Chivas vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Chivas vs Tijuana match?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Tijuana of 22th August in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Chivas vs Tijuana around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
August 22, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
August 22, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
August 22, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
August 22, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
August 22, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
August 22, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
August 22, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
August 23,2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
August 22, 2023
|
19:00
|
Izzi
|
Peru
|
August 22, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Chivas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Alexis Vega. The current Chivas striker has played a key role in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Tijuana player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Carlos González. The current Tijuana striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Tijuana lineup:
J. Corona; D. Barbosa, R. Godínez, R. Fernández, F. Contreras; F. Madrigal, C. Rivera; A. Canelo, L. Rodríguez, A. Martínez; C. González.
Last Chivas lineup:
J. Rangel; A. Mozo, A. Briseño, J. Orozco, C. Calderón; E. Gutiérrez, F. Beltran; R. Alvarado, V. Guzman, A. Vega; R. Marín.
Background:
Chivas and Tijuana have met on a total of 24 occasions (8 red and white wins, 6 draws, 10 border wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the visiting side. In terms of goals scored, Tijuana has the advantage with 34 goals, followed by Chivas with 24 goals in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Day 7 of the Clausura 2023 where Chivas won 2-1 at Estadio Akron.
About the Stadium:
Akron Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. It is the home of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, one of Mexico's most popular and successful soccer teams, also known as Chivas. The Akron Stadium has a capacity of around 49,850 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Mexico. The stadium was inaugurated on July 29, 2010 with a friendly match between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Manchester United. Since then, it has been the team's main home and has hosted a variety of Liga MX matches, as well as Copa Libertadores matches and other international tournaments.
El Xolo needs to wake up
On the other hand, the Xolos de Tijuana team is forced to get the victory in this fifth chapter of the tournament since after the events that took place in the Leagues Cup where the Xolos de Tijuana failed to get even one victory and therefore ended up eliminated in the group stage, the team from the border seriously needs to get three points since Tijuana currently has only 4 units, having a balanced record but that is leaving them in the mid-table zone and bordering the line that would leave them out of qualifying places.
To continue being stronger
The Chivas team returns to the Akron Stadium with the mission of continuing to improve their level and increase their strength in terms of points and victories after having fallen in the group stage of the Leagues Cup and leaving a bad taste in the mouths of their fans, who had their hopes pinned on the sacred flock after having finished matchday 3 as leaders of the championship. It should also be remembered that in the local tournament, Chivas remain at the top of the general table and still have a good chance of retaining the lead, so it will be important for the team coached by Paunovic to make its home advantage count.
Liga MX returns
After an exciting month of hiatus due to the Leagues Cup tournament, Liga MX returns with renewed energy to continue captivating fans with its exciting soccer. Now, with the culmination of this tournament, the focus is back on the fight for supremacy in Liga MX, where teams will be looking to get back in action, score crucial points and move up the standings in search of national championship glory. In this match, the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara will face the Xolos of Tijuana in what will be the return of the champions to their home, where they will seek to continue adding points and maintain their crown without any dents in the local tournament.
Kick-off time
The Chivas vs Tijuana match will be played at Estadio Akron, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
