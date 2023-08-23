FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM match for the Liga MX.
What time is the FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM of August 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM.
Chile: 11:05 PM.
Colombia: 9:05 PM.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM.
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on Fox Sports.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Fanatiz, Fox Sports and Azteca 7.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM.
Peru: 10:05 PM.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Julio González, Arturo Ortiz, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Bennevendo, Gustavo Del Prete, José Caicedo, Ulises Rivas, Juan Dinenno, César Huerta and Eduardo Salvio.
Last lineup of FC Juarez
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alfredo Talavera, José García, Moises Castillo Mosquera, Aldo Cruz, Luis Rodríguez, Aitor García, Denzell García, Javier Salas, Amaury Escoto, Sebastian Saucedo and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.
Pumas UNAM players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Pumas UNAM's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against FC Juárez. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Next up is the Argentinian player Gustavo Del Prete (#21), he is another game distributor on the field that is of the utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Lastly, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Julio González (#1), the Mexican goalkeeper, is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League. His height allows him to save any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Tuesday.
Pumas UNAM in the tournament
Pumas UNAM had a good start in the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in the seventh position of the general table after 1 game won, 3 tied and 0 lost together with 6 points. Pumas UNAM seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. The objective of Pumas UNAM for this game is to be able to win the away victory and thus get closer to their objective, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 18, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Toluca at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
FC Juarez Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of FC Juárez and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The American player Sebastian Saucedo (#23) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next one is the player Avilés Hurtado (#18), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas UNAM, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 40-year-old goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Tuesday.
FC Juarez in the tournament
The Juarez soccer team started the 2023 season of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in the third position of the general table with 2 games won, 2 tied and 0 lost, getting 8 points. His goal this season is to finish in the top 6 places to get a ticket to the tournament postseason. Their last game was on August 18, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Guadalajara at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez and thus they achieved another tie in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 19,703 spectators and is the home of FC Juárez. It was inaugurated on May 12, 1981 and cost 23 million pesos to build.