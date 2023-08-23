Mazatlan vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Mazatlan vs Puebla live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlan vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from Kraken Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Puebla live online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
Mazatlan vs Puebla can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Mazatlan vs Puebla matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Mazatlan vs Puebla match on August 22, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 13:00 hours
South Africa: 14:00
Australia: 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Puebla Statements
Eduardo Arce spoke ahead of the match: "People have the right to demonstrate and we have no choice but to show our faces. The easy one would be not to come out, but I'm here by myself."
"It sounds very strong, but until it is closed we cannot take it for granted. We are looking for reinforcements to help us shore this up."
"People are within their rights to demonstrate and there is nothing left to do but show our faces. The easy one would be not to come out, but I'm here by myself."
"But we are in it. The truth is that we are on it and the reinforcements have also arrived late, we want two names, but we are on it."
"The loss Mancuello makes us rethink a little bit and accommodate some pieces, but we will work for Friday."
"I would love to tell you that we are not losing hierarchy, but we are losing our captain, our offensive play engine but without a doubt, we have to focus on what we have, be a tough team with what we have and that is what we are going to do, obviously it is difficult if you do not have the full squad, but we will fight to the death all together, the team is fine and the three games coming up are finals for us."
"It sounds very strong, but until it is closed we cannot take it for granted. We are looking for reinforcements to help us shore this up."
"People are within their rights to demonstrate and there is nothing left to do but show our faces. The easy one would be not to come out, but I'm here by myself."
"But we are in it. The truth is that we are on it and the reinforcements have also arrived late, we want two names, but we are on it."
"The loss Mancuello makes us rethink a little bit and accommodate some pieces, but we will work for Friday."
"I would love to tell you that we are not losing hierarchy, but we are losing our captain, our offensive play engine but without a doubt, we have to focus on what we have, be a tough team with what we have and that is what we are going to do, obviously it is difficult if you do not have the full squad, but we will fight to the death all together, the team is fine and the three games coming up are finals for us."
Puebla's final lineup
Rodríguez; Orona, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, de Buen, Baltazar, Ferrareis; Alvarado, Martínez.
Mazatlán's final lineup
Gonzalez; Colula, Olivas, Vidrio, Almada; Árciga, Intriago, Colman, Flores, Medina; Loba
How are Puebla coming along?
Puebla did not have a good return to Liga MX, with a match where they completely disappeared, the Pueblanos fell two goals to one, scoring in the final minutes, so they will be looking for three points.
How are Mazatlan coming into the game?
Mazatlan arrives to this match after losing two goals to one against León, the team from Sinaloa will be looking for three points in this complicated match.
The Mazatlan vs Puebla match will be played at Kraken Stadium.
The Mazatlán vs Puebla match will be played at Kraken Stadium, located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlán vs Puebla match, corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Kraken Stadium at 9:00 pm.