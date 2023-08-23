Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch US Open 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live stream.
Where and how to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live online
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.
What time is the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match of the US Open Semifinal?
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 19:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 12:00 noon
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.
Inter Miami Statements
"There is a part (of his change) that I don't link so much to the World Cup, I don't know if it's after the Copa América, that has to do with the leadership that he has on the field and that we saw in full in the World Cup".
"There is a change that is fundamental and it is to be able to get rid of the backpack of what for him was surely always a longing, a need, to win with the Argentina National Team."
"And he won many things with Argentina. The national team has undergone a great transformation after the arrival of the other Lionel (Scaloni). I see Messi with the same desire to compete and win, that's not for me to explain, but I see him much calmer, happier."
Inter Miami's last line-up
Latest FC Cincinnati lineup
How is Inter Miami coming in?
How are Cincinnati coming in?