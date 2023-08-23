Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch US Open 2023 Match
Image: Inter Miami

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live, as well as the latest information from TQL Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

6:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match of the US Open Semifinal?

This is the kick-off time for the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match on August 22, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 18:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 17:00 hours

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 18:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Japan: 19:00 hours

India: 03:00 hours 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 12:00 noon

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Inter Miami Statements

Gerardo Martino spoke prior to this match: "We told him that at some point he will have to rest because of the number of minutes played, clearly Wednesday is not going to be that day. As long as he doesn't tell me he wants to rest, he will continue to play."

"There is a part (of his change) that I don't link so much to the World Cup, I don't know if it's after the Copa América, that has to do with the leadership that he has on the field and that we saw in full in the World Cup".

"There is a change that is fundamental and it is to be able to get rid of the backpack of what for him was surely always a longing, a need, to win with the Argentina National Team."

"And he won many things with Argentina. The national team has undergone a great transformation after the arrival of the other Lionel (Scaloni). I see Messi with the same desire to compete and win, that's not for me to explain, but I see him much calmer, happier."

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Inter Miami's last line-up

D. Callender; J. Alba, K. Miller, S. Krytsov, D. Yedlin; D. Arroyo, S. Busquets, B. Cremaschi; R. Tayler, J. Martinez, L. Messi.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

Latest FC Cincinnati lineup

R. Calentano; R. Gaddis, I. Murphy, N. Hagglund; A. Barreal, J. Moreno, O. Nwobodo, A. Powell; L. Acosta, B. Vázquez, A. Boupendza
6:30 AM2 hours ago

How is Inter Miami coming in?

Inter Miami arrives to this match after winning the Leagues Cup, a tournament that was difficult for 'Tata' Martino's team, however, they managed to have a great tournament and to get the upper hand after doing badly in the local tournament.

6:25 AM3 hours ago

How are Cincinnati coming in?

Cincinnati arrives to this match after losing to the Colombus Crew three goals to zero, in a duel corresponding to the MLS league, the Ohio team will look for a victory to reach the final of the competition.

6:20 AM3 hours ago

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match will be played at TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami will be played at TQL Stadium, located in Ohio, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
6:15 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live stream, corresponding to the US Open Semifinal match. The match will take place at Kraken Stadium at 19:00.
VAVEL Logo