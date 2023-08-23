San Luis vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Atletico San Luis vs Leon live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico San Luis vs Leon live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Alfonso Lastras. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Atletico San Luis vs Leon live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

San Luis vs Leon can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Atletico San Luis vs Leon matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Atletico San Luis vs Leon match on August 23, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 23:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours 

Nigeria: 15:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 11:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours

10:45 AMan hour ago

Leon's Statements

Nicolás Larcamón spoke ahead of the match: "The reality is that we had a strange hectic schedule, because of everything that the last 7-8 weeks have meant. We recovered a certain normality, beyond a triple date. We felt that a triple-header was normal, starting with a win was very important and the team responded".

"Rodolfo Cota is a competitive animal. The reality is that he has a muscle injury, which, due to his tenacity and his desire not to leave, we have been trying to manage. The discomfort prevented him from certain actions. Alfonso Blanco gives us the peace of mind of not making his absence felt".

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Leon's last line-up

A. Blanco; S. Barreiro, A. Frías, W. Tesillo; I. Moreno, J. Rodríguez, L. Romero, O. Rodríguez ; A. Mena, F. Viñas, E. Hernández.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Last Atlético San Luis lineup

Diego Uriaga, Cata Domínguez, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Sanabria, Unai Bilbao, Villalpando, Dourado, Guemez, Jhon Murillo, Bonatini, Klimowicz.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

How will Leon arrive?

Leon arrives to this match after beating Mazatlán two goals to one, La Fiera will be looking for three points in this new match.

10:25 AM2 hours ago

How is Atlético San Luis coming in?

Atletico San Luis defeated Puebla two goals to one at the Cuauhtemoc, a very lively match in which the San Luis team looked to give a great performance.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Atletico San Luis vs Leon will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

Atletico San Luis vs Leon will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Atlético San Luis vs León, corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras at 21:00.
VAVEL Logo