America vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

What time is América vs Necaxa match?
This is the start time of the game América vs Necaxa of 22th August in several countries:
|
Where To Watch América vs Necaxa around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
August 23, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
August 23, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
August 23, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
August 23, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
August 23, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
August 23, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
August 23, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
August 24,2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
August 23, 2023
|
19:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
August 23, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Quiñones. The current attacker for América has played a key role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Necaxa player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Facundo Batista. The current Necaxa striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Necaxa lineup:
R. Gudiño; C. González, F. Formiliano, A. Soberanes, J. Rodríguez; A. Colorado, J. Esquivel; B. Garnica, M. Silvera, E. Méndez; F. Batista.
América's last lineup:
L. Malagon; K. Álvarez, I. Reyes, S. Cáseres, S. Reyes; A. Zendejas, J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, L. Suárez, B. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones.
Background:
América and Necaxa have met on a total of 40 occasions (21 azulcremas wins, 8 draws, 11 hydrocálidas wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, América has the advantage with 55 goals, followed by Necaxa with 45. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 6 of the Clausura 2023 where América beat Necaxa 2-1 at the Azteca.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca was inaugurated on May 29, 1966 in preparation for the FIFA World Cup to be held in Mexico in 1970. It was built to host the matches of that tournament and became the first stadium in history to host two World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986. Originally, the stadium had a capacity of around 114,600 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world at the time. However, due to renovations and modernizations, the capacity has been reduced to around 87,000 spectators to improve safety and comfort for attendees.
Rayo needs to wake up
On the other hand, the Necaxa team is forced to get the victory in this fourth chapter of the tournament since after the events that took place in the Leagues Cup where the Rayos failed to get even one victory and therefore ended up eliminated in the group stage, the team from Aguascalientes seriously needs to get three points since Necaxa currently has 1 loss, 2 draws and 1 win, being in the low positions of the general and still without knowing the victory so far in the Apertura 2023.
To get back on track
The América Eagles return home after a painful elimination in the Leagues Cup against Nashville, in the midst of much controversy where the question still remains in the Coapa team about the referee's decision that ended up being a factor for the Blue and Whites to crash and fall from the flight they were making. However, the truth is that América needs to get back on its feet and score points in the league to climb up the standings, since the pending game of match day 2 has left them in mid-table positions and under the pressure of recent performances, the team coached by André Jardine will have to take the pressure off the bullets and get the three points at home and with their people.
Liga MX returns
After an exciting month of hiatus due to the Leagues Cup tournament, Liga MX returns with renewed energy to continue captivating fans with its exciting soccer. Now, with the culmination of this tournament, the focus is back on the fight for supremacy in Liga MX, where teams will be looking to get back in action, score crucial points and move up the standings in search of national championship glory. In this match, the América Rayadas of Guadalajara will face the Xolos of Necaxa in what will be the return of the champions to their home, where they will seek to continue adding points and maintain their crown without any dents in the local tournament.
Kick-off time
The America vs Necaxa match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
