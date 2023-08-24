Pachuca vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live on match day 5 of the Liga Mx Apertura 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live on Match day 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Hidalgo. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul online and live on match day 5 of the Liga Mx Apertura 2023

The Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul can be tuned into the live streams of Fox Sports and Claro Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Hidalgo Stadium

It is the stadium of the Tuzos del Pachuca, located in Hidalgo, better known as la bella airosa, a very small stadium with capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on February 14, 1993, it will be the scenario where this match between Cruz Azul and Pachuca will be played on the 5th day of the Mx League in the Apertura 2023, in another edition of the Hidalgo classic, without a doubt a special match for the city where there is always a full house in the stadium.

What time is the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match day 5 of the Liga Mx Apertura 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match on 23 August 2023 in various countries:


Argentina: 20:06 hours

Bolivia: 20:06 hours

Brazil: 20:06 hours

Chile: 20:06 hours

Colombia: 8:06pm

Ecuador: 20:06 hours

United States: 21:06 hours PT and 23:06 hours ET

Canada: 21:06 hours PT and 23:06 hours ET

Mexico: 19:06 hours

Paraguay: 20:06 hours

Peru: 19:06 hours

Uruguay: 22:06 hours

Venezuela: 19:06 hours

Japan: 12:06 p.m.

India: 05:06 hours 

Nigeria: 01:06 hours

South Africa: 02:06

Australia: 09:06 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:06 hours

Italy ET: 01:06 hours

France ET: 01:06 hours

Belgium ET: 01:06 hours 

Netherlands ET: 01:06 hours

Absences

Both teams will be without striker Israel Luna due to injury, while Cruz Azul will be without Alonso Escoboza due to injury. Those are the only two absentees for tomorrow's game, all the other players will be available for this Clasico Hidalgo.
Background

The record leans towards Cruz Azul, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for the light blue team, 2 draws and 5 victories for Pachuca, so tomorrow the light blue team will be a little more favoured to take the 3 points from the Hidalgo Stadium, a match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and emotions.
Last Lineup Pachuca

This is Pachuca's final line-up:

25.Carlos Moreno, 22.Gustavo Cabral, 2.Sergio Barreto, 14.Jose Castillo, 199.Miguel Rodriguez, 196.Elias Montiel, 10.Erick Sanchez, 80.David Terans, 18.Marino Hinestroza, 7.Lucas Di Yorio, 9.Roberto de la Rosa. DT: Guillermo Almada.

Last Lineup Cruz Azul

This is the latest Cruz Azul line-up:
30. Andres Gudiño, 24.Juan Escobar, 4.Willer Ditta, 3.Carlos Salcedo, 15.Ignacio Rivero, 19.Carlos Rodriguez, 5. Kevin Castaño, 29.Carlos Rotondi, 6. Erik Lira, 7. Uriel Antuna, 28. DT: Joaquin Moreno
How is Cruz Azul coming along?

On the other hand, Cruz Azul continues with a very bad streak, coming from a two-goal draw, with two defensive errors that cost them points at the Azteca Stadium, the light blue team failed to take advantage of all their opportunities and with incredible failures they left the victory aside, without a 9 still, they will try to get out of this terrible streak of 8 games without winning, and with a new coach like Joaquin Moreno, this is how the two teams arrive at the 5th match day of the Apertura 2023.
How is Pachuca coming along?

Pachuca comes from a one-goal draw against Querétaro, a game that they lost in the first half, but finally managed to find the equaliser through Roberto de la Rosa and rescue a point from the corregidora, and will be looking for a full house at the Estadio Hidalgo in a game with a lot of tradition in the city, in this round 5 against Cruz Azul, who are not doing very well, to get the 3 points and return to winning ways.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live stream, corresponding to Match day 5 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Hidalgo Universitario, kick-off at 19:06.
