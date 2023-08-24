LAFC vs Colorado LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch MLS 2023 Match
Photo: Los Angeles times 

Follow here LAFC vs Vancouver live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for LAFC vs Colorado live, as well as the latest information coming out of Banc of California Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
 
Player to watch from Colorado: Andrew Gutman

The 26 year old American left back is having a blast of a season for Colorado. Bare in mind, he is a left back and he is their top scorer with 3 goals, and also, he has 2 assists. He has only played 2 MLS games with Colorado and the 2 Leagues Cup games since he was part of the Atlanta United squad 20 days ago. Will he appear tomorrow against LAFC?

Player to watch from LAFC: Dennis Bouanga

The Gabonese 28 year old striker is having a blast of a season in the MLS and had a really good Leagues Cup. In the MLS he has scored 12 goals and 2 assists, and in the Leagues Cup he scored 6 goals and 3 assists. Will he appear tomorrow against Colorado

 

When and where to watch LAFC vs Colorado live and online?

The match will be broadcast on MLS Pass on Apple TV, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
 
Last XI from Colorado

William Yarbrough; Moises Bombito, Andreas Maxso, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenburry, Connor Ronan, Danny Leyva, Andrew Gutman; Braian Galvan, Calvin Harris, Cole Basset. 
Last XI from LAFC

John McCarthy; Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Giorgio Chietini, Sergi Palencia; Mateusz Bogusz, Ilie Sanchez, Kellyn Acosta; Stipe Buik, Mario Gonzalez, Denis Bouanga
Times for tomorrow's match

Argentina: 11:30 pm

Bolivia: 10:30 pm

Brazil: 11:30 pm

Chile: 9:30 pm

Colombia: 8:30 pm

Ecuador: 8:30 pm

USA (ET): 10:30 pm

Spain: 3:30 am

Mexico: 8:30 pm

Paraguay: 10:30 pm

Peru: 8:30 pm

Uruguay: 10:30 pm

Venezuela 8:30 pm

Colorado comes from a loss

Colorado where one of the worse teams in the whole of the Leagues Cup, since in the 2 group games they only managed to score twice and conceded 6 goals. last matchday was the worse for them, since they lost 4-1 to Toluca and that was the match that they got eliminated, and to put salt in the wound, they are dead last in the Western Conference. Can they start performing tomorrow?
LAFC come from a tough loss.

LAFC was one of the outstanding teams in the Leagues Cup, since they reached the quarterfinals, but there they faced the last Mexican team remaining in the competition and it was Monterrey. It looked like Monterrey's dreams of reaching the semi-finals were over as they were down 2-0, but Monterrey managed to come from behind in the last 30 minutes. Will LAFC appear again tomorrow?
Where will the match be?

The Banc of California Stadium, located in Los Angeles, California, United States. will host this duel between LAFC, which seeks to continue in the playoffs, and Colorado, which seeks to come out of last place in the Western conference. This stadium has a capacity for 22,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 MLS match: LAFC vs Colorado Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between LAFC vs Colorado corresponding to matchday 24 of the MLS. The meeting will take place in Bank of California Stadium. It will start at 8:30 pm


 

