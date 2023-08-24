Boca Juniors vs Racing Club LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Boca Juniors vs Racing Club Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match for the Copa Libertadores.
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match for Copa Libertadores 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Racing Club of August 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM.
Spain: 1:30 AM.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Last lineup of Boca Juniors
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Javier García, Nicolás Valentini, Bruno Valdez, Valentín Barco, Facundo Roncaglia, Óscar Romero, Cristian Medina, Ignacio Fernández, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Guillermo Fernández and Darío Benedetto.
Javier García, Nicolás Valentini, Bruno Valdez, Valentín Barco, Facundo Roncaglia, Óscar Romero, Cristian Medina, Ignacio Fernández, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Guillermo Fernández and Darío Benedetto.
Last lineup of Racing Club
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Matías Tagliamonte, Tobías Rubio, Santiago Quirós, Ivan Pillud, Gabriel Rojas, Gastón Martirena, Santino Vera, Baltasar Gallego, Agustín Almendra, Maxi Romero and Juan Quintero.
Matías Tagliamonte, Tobías Rubio, Santiago Quirós, Ivan Pillud, Gabriel Rojas, Gastón Martirena, Santino Vera, Baltasar Gallego, Agustín Almendra, Maxi Romero and Juan Quintero.
Racing Club Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Racing Club's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Boca Juniors. The Argentine player Gabriel Hauche (#7) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Juan Nardoni (#5) is another very important on-court play distributor, his great ball control makes him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Arias (#21) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Copa Libertadores, his height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Wednesday .
Racing Club in the tournament
Like Boca Juniors, Racing Club advanced to the next round by taking first place in Group A of the Copa Libertadores. The American team will try to get the victory on the road and must not miss a chance to get the victory in order to advance to the next round. In the round of 16 they got their ticket by beating Atlético Nacional at home and they are one of the favorites to win the tournament. Their last game was on August 18, 2023, they tied 1-1 against Unión (Santa Fe) at the 15 de Abril Stadium and thus achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in the First Division of Argentina, however they could surprise and win.
Boca Juniors players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Boca Juniors' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Racing Club. The Uruguayan player Miguel Merentiel (#16) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the pitch. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Defender Luis Advíncula (#17) is another game distributor on the field that is of the utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Romero (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Argentine Primera División. His height allows him to save almost any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal. on Wednesday.
Boca Juniors in the tournament
The Buenos Aires soccer team advanced to the next round by taking first place in Group F of the Copa Libertadores with Deportivo Pereira, Colo-Colo, and Monagas. In the round of 16 they got their ticket by beating Nacional at home, Boca Juniors seeks to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and try to win to advance to the next phase. Their last game was on August 18 and ended in a 3-1 win against Platense at La Bombonera. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
La Bombonera is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 54,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético Boca Juniors, a team from the Argentine First Division. It was inaugurated on May 25, 1940 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Argentina.