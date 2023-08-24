Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Saudi League

ADVERTISEMENT
Al-Riyadh, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to the season, with a 1-0 opening win followed by a 2-2 draw in the next round. Despite not having any high-profile names, the team is looking to achieve solid results and build a consistent league campaign.
It's also worth noting that Al-Ittihad are the reigning league champions, with just two defeats in 30 games. They therefore appear to be the favorites against most opponents.
The team reinforced itself with Benzema, Kanté, Jota and Fabinho. Four impact names who were in European soccer. But despite the expectation surrounding the French star in particular, it's Igor Coronado who appears to be the team's top scorer. The Brazilian has already scored twice.
Al-Ittihad have had a great campaign so far. They have won their first two matches and are top of the Saudi league. In addition to the wins, the team has scored five times and hasn't been denied once.
However, this is not the case with Al-Riyadh. The team that came from the national second division doesn't have any big names and hasn't invested heavily. The team is made up of local players and others who have played for clubs in the second tier of European soccer.
The team's main name is Saleh Al Abbas, who has scored two goals and provided one assist in the two games so far. But even without stars, the performance so far has been positive. Al-Riyadh have won one and drawn one in their first two games.
Al Ittihad have historically dominated their opponents. However, there has only been one recent meeting between the teams and it ended in a 4-0 defeat.
Al-Riyadh come into this match looking to maintain their unbeaten run this season after an almost flawless campaign in the Saudi second division.
However, unlike their main rivals, Al-Riyadh haven't spent such exorbitant sums on signings to bolster their squad and, as a result, remain undervalued in their odds, with a squad that doesn't have many stars, but which has performed admirably collectively in the opening two rounds.
The ball rolls for Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad at 3pm at the Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the city of Riyadh.
Date: August 24, 2023
Time: 3pm
Venue: Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, in the city of Riyadh
Where to watch: GOAT