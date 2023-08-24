Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Saudi League
Foto: Divulgação / Al Ittihad

Where and how to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad on TV in real time?

Al Riyadh-Altihad
Saudi League

Date: August 24, 2023

Time: 3pm

Venue: Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, in the city of Riyadh
Where to watch: GOAT

When is the Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad will kick off at 15:00 BST at the Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the city of Riyadh. The G.O.A.T channel will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Al-Ittihad

Marcelo Grohe; Ahmed Bamsaud, Sharahili, Hawsawi e Al Shanqeeti; Kanté e Fabinho; Coronado, Romarinho e Hamdallah; Benzema
Probable Al-Riyadh:

Martín Campaña; Alnwaiqi, Asiri, Arslanagic e Alin Tosca; Al Zaqan, Ndong, Touré e Al Khaibari; Al Abbas e Musona
The teams' moments:

Al-Ittihad, with the likes of Benzema, Fabinho and Kanté in their ranks, got off to a positive start in the league, winning their first two games 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. These victories put the team at the top of the table, along with Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq. The team is determined to maintain the winning streak and continue the fight for the Saudi title. The presence of renowned players adds an extra dose of quality to the team, making them a serious threat to their opponents.


Al-Riyadh, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to the season, with a 1-0 opening win followed by a 2-2 draw in the next round. Despite not having any high-profile names, the team is looking to achieve solid results and build a consistent league campaign.

Reigning champion:

Al-Ittihad have had a great campaign so far. They have won their first two matches and are top of the Saudi league. In addition to their victories, the team has scored five goals and has not conceded a single goal.

It's also worth noting that Al-Ittihad are the reigning league champions, with just two defeats in 30 games. They therefore appear to be the favorites against most opponents.

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, arrive surrounded by expectation. The club is on the list of clubs that have invested heavily this season. 

The team reinforced itself with Benzema, Kanté, Jota and Fabinho. Four impact names who were in European soccer. But despite the expectation surrounding the French star in particular, it's Igor Coronado who appears to be the team's top scorer. The Brazilian has already scored twice.

Al-Ittihad have had a great campaign so far. They have won their first two matches and are top of the Saudi league. In addition to the wins, the team has scored five times and hasn't been denied once.

Foto: Al-Ittihad
Al-Riyadh

Anyone who has started to follow the news from the Saudi Arabian Premier League now would imagine that all the clubs have invested heavily.

However, this is not the case with Al-Riyadh. The team that came from the national second division doesn't have any big names and hasn't invested heavily. The team is made up of local players and others who have played for clubs in the second tier of European soccer.

The team's main name is Saleh Al Abbas, who has scored two goals and provided one assist in the two games so far. But even without stars, the performance so far has been positive. Al-Riyadh have won one and drawn one in their first two games.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad is valid for the Saudi League.

Al Ittihad have historically dominated their opponents. However, there has only been one recent meeting between the teams and it ended in a 4-0 defeat.

Al-Riyadh come into this match looking to maintain their unbeaten run this season after an almost flawless campaign in the Saudi second division.

However, unlike their main rivals, Al-Riyadh haven't spent such exorbitant sums on signings to bolster their squad and, as a result, remain undervalued in their odds, with a squad that doesn't have many stars, but which has performed admirably collectively in the opening two rounds.

The ball rolls for Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad at 3pm at the Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the city of Riyadh.

Welcome to the Al Riyadh vs Al Ittihad live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Saudi League time between two teams: Al Riyadh on one side. On the other is Al Ittihad. Follow everything about the Arab duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
