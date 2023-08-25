Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Premier League

3:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Chelsea vs Luton Town Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Luton Town match.
2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Chelsea vs Luton Town match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Luton Town of 11th August in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 25, 2023

15:00ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

August 25, 2023

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

August 25, 2023

14:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

August 25, 2023

16:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

August 25, 2023

16:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

August 25, 2023

14:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

August 25, 2023

14:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

August 25, 2023

21:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

August 25, 2023

13:00

Paramount +

Peru

August 25, 2023

14:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Chelsea player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Chelsea's iconic center forward Raheem Sterling. The English striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Raheem Sterling knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Chelsea.

Latest Chelsea line-up:

Latest Chelsea line-up:

R. Sanchez, A. Disasi, T. Silva, L. Colwill; R. James, E. Fernandez, C. Gallagher, B. Chilwell; R. Sterling, C. Chukwuemeka; N. Jackson.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Luton Town player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Luton Town's iconic center forward Carlton Morris. The Danish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Carlton Morris knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Luton Town.

Luton Town's last line-up:

Luton Town's last line-up:

T. Taminski; A. Bell, T. Lockyer, M. Andersen; R. Giles, T. Chong, N. Nakamba, P. Mpanzu, I. Kabore; E. Adebayo, C. Morris.
Background:

Background:

Chelsea and Luton Town have met on a total of 44 occasions (19 Chelsea wins, 12 draws, 13 Luton Town wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Chelsea side. In terms of goals, 73 goals have gone Chelsea's way, while 57 have gone Luton Town's way. Their last meeting dates back to the FA Cup Round of 16 where Chelsea defeated Luton 2-3.
About the Stadium

About the Stadium

Stamford Bridge was opened in 1877 as an athletics venue. However, in 1904, Chelsea Football Club was founded and started playing its matches in this stadium. Since then, Stamford Bridge has been the home of Chelsea FC and has witnessed numerous historic moments in English soccer.

The stadium's capacity has varied over the years due to renovations and expansions. In its current form, it can hold around 40,000 to 41,000 spectators, making it one of the smallest stadiums in the Premier League in terms of capacity.

2:20 AMan hour ago

They made it to the first division

On the other hand, Luton Town comes into this match as the third most important club of last season in the Championship after having won the promotion match played at Wembley and therefore, having secured the qualifying ticket to the Premier League 2023/2024. Luton Town's first objective will be to stay in the first division and not be fighting in the bottom half of the table at the end of the campaign, however, Luton Town will have the opportunity to surprise and try to sneak into the mid-table places.
A surprise is on the cards

A surprise is on the cards

The Chelsea team has a great mission this season since with the millions spent on reinforcements, being the team that has broken records for most investments in players for the beginning of a season, the Blues must be accountable to their fans and position themselves again as one of the teams to beat in the Premier League, since having missed the chance to play in a European competition, Chelsea must start again their reign in England. In the same way, the Blues will be able to prepare to face the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, trying to win them and thus, heal a little last season that left a lot of dissatisfaction in their team.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

The start of a great adventure

The wait is finally over in England and for the rest of the world, the most exciting league in the world is back with the best players, the anthology goals, the most debated controversies and the best atmosphere that can exist in European soccer, the Premier League is back. In the months leading up to this opening day, teams have been working tirelessly on their preparations, fine-tuning their tactics and forging connections on the pitch. Summer signings have injected new energy into the squads, and hopes are at an all-time high for all clubs, from title contenders to newly promoted sides dreaming of making a mark in the elite league. As the season gets underway, Luton Town and Chelsea face off at Stamford Bridge in what will be the opening match of Round 3 in England.
Kick-off time

Kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Luton Town match will be played at Stamford Bridge, in Fulham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Chelsea Luton Town!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
