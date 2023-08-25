Nantes vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow Nantes vs Monaco live from Ligue 1 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Nantes vs Monaco live corresponding to Matchday 2 of Ligue 1 2022-2023, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Stade de la Beaujoire. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nantes vs Monaco online and live from Ligue 1 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Nantes vs Monaco match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ben Yedder, a must see player!
The Monaco striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman begins a new season in Ligue 1 after a good season last, where they finished in third place in Ligue 1 and in the eighth in the Champions League. In that season, Ben Yedder contributed 32 goals and 7 assists in 52 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Monaco arrive?
Monaco starts its preseason looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and to have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made great moves, among the casualties those of Aurélien Tchouameni, Pietro Pellegri and Strahinja Pavlovic stand out, but the board has known how to react on time and they have replaced these casualties with great players, Takumi Minamino and Breel Embolo arrived. Monaco will continue to search for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, the team finished in third place in Ligue 1, 17 points behind champions PSG. The French failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage and subsequently fell in the round of 16 against Portugal's Braga in the Europa League. This season, the objective is to have better results in local competitions and to be able to fight for a place in the Champions League.
Mostafa Mohamed, a must see player!
The Nantes striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Egyptian continues his development and comes after a good season with the team, in which he managed to be the team's top scorer. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Rennes forward and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 1 goal in 2 games played.
How does Nantes get here?
Nantes continues its Ligue 1 season, ranking 16th with 0 points, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses. The team has some interesting names such as Mostafa Mohamed, Pedro Chirivella, Samuel Moutoussamy, Marquinhos, Remy Descamps and Douglas Augusto to fight to have a good year and try to fight at the top of Ligue 1. They will try to take advantage of the game with Monaco to continue advancing within Ligue 1 and surprise the tournament by scoring points on one of the most difficult pitches in France. The Nantes team is going through a bad moment, adding defeats in its last 2 games to gradually move away from the top of Ligue 1. One of the most important factors in this is the team's lack of goals, which has not achieved more than one goal in two games.
Where's the game?
The Stade de la Beaujoire located in the city of Nantes will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Ligue 1 season. This stadium has a capacity for 35,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1984.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nantes vs Monaco match, corresponding to the matchday 2 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire, at 3:00 p.m.