Hull City vs Bristol City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

How and where to watch the Hull City vs Bristol City match live?
What time is Hull City vs Bristol City match for Championship?
Argentina 2:30 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 2:30 pm: No transmission
Brazil 3:30 pm: Star +
Chile 2:30 pm: No transmission
Colombia 1:30 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 1:30 pm: No transmission
USA 2:30 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:30 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:30 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2:30 pm: No transmission
Peru 1:30 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 3:30 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 2:30 pm: No transmission
Speak up, Nigel Pearson!
We have to make sure that the positive side of our game is very evident. There might be more counter-attacking opportunities against a team like Hull, but who knows, they might want us to have the ball.
I've also worked with Liam [Rosenior], he was a player for me at Hull. A very bright lad, I think he has a bright future in the game and it will be a tough game for us."
Speak up, Tan Kesler, vice-president!
Everyone is working hard to put together a competitive squad in one of the toughest league seasons in recent years and the boys are doing well with two excellent wins.
Night games are very special and it's important that our fans get behind us and keep building the atmosphere. You can be the difference.
Classification
The Robins
The Tigers
Championship
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have moved up from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped down from the first division. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!