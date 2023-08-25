Hull City vs Bristol City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Hull City

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:30 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Hull City vs Bristol City match live?

If you want to watch the game Hull City vs Bristol City live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Hull City vs Bristol City match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Bristol City of 25th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:30 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 2:30 pm: No transmission

Brazil 3:30 pm: Star +

Chile 2:30 pm: No transmission

Colombia 1:30 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 1:30  pm: No transmission

USA 2:30 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 8:30 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:30 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2:30 pm: No transmission

Peru 1:30 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 3:30 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 2:30 pm: No transmission

2:20 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Nigel Pearson!

"They're a decent team. They have some decent players and we were very frustrated last year. Our opponents are always going to cause us problems or are a potential challenge. The most important thing is what we do, so we know they're a possession-based team who have some good technical players. mix up the game as well, they have players who can run in behind as well, but it's what we do ourselves.

We have to make sure that the positive side of our game is very evident. There might be more counter-attacking opportunities against a team like Hull, but who knows, they might want us to have the ball.

I've also worked with Liam [Rosenior], he was a player for me at Hull. A very bright lad, I think he has a bright future in the game and it will be a tough game for us."

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Tan Kesler, vice-president!

"It's incredible to see the support of our fans and we want the stadium full every week. The fans give us extra strength and we feel they are on our side, pushing the lads forward. The city is buzzing and our crowds are growing. Last season we gained momentum, but now we want 20,000 a week. Subscription sales have exceeded our expectations and we're seeing progress on and off the pitch.

Everyone is working hard to put together a competitive squad in one of the toughest league seasons in recent years and the boys are doing well with two excellent wins.

Night games are very special and it's important that our fans get behind us and keep building the atmosphere. You can be the difference.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Classification

2:05 AM2 hours ago

The Robins

Bristol City are in 14th place with four points. The Robins are on a run of one win, one loss and one draw.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

The Tigers

With two wins and a defeat, Hull City are in seventh place with six points. The Tigers have one less than the third to sixth-placed teams, all on seven.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.

Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have moved up from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped down from the first division. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. 

The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

1:50 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Hull City vs Bristol City live this Friday (25), at the MKM Stadium at 2:30 pm ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Hull City vs Bristol City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo