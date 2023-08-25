Celta vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Celta vs Real Madrid live on TV
Where and how to watch Celta vs Real Madrid live online
Celta vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Celta vs Real Madrid matchday 3 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 14:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30 hours
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 13:30 hours
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.
Japan: 3:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:30 a.m.
South Africa: 3:30 a.m.
Australia: 0330 hours
United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.
Real Madrid Quotes
"It's a delicate issue. It's a behavior that I didn't like. It is not something a president should do. A person's behavior does not affect my personal life. I have very clear ideas of what I have to do and that I have a responsibility as a coach."
"It is a success and I think we are doing well. I see a motivated squad, with enthusiasm and I think we are doing well."
"Luka has already chosen what he wants to do next year. It's an unusual situation for him, he's not happy, but it's very good. He is going to contribute. For everyone it's a particular situation."
"It's clear that soccer in Arabia offers more money than European soccer. Everyone can do what they want. The international soccer bodies have to evaluate this issue well to balance the market."
"At Dortmund he had already shown a very vertical position. The adaptation has been very good because he is very intelligent."
"Our responsibility is to say what we think and we all think that there is a lot of physical wear and there are a lot of matches."
"It's a very important period and it's also something unusual. The players' legs have improved a lot."
"Rodrygo has no problem because he was already used to playing as a striker and Vinicius is adapting well. I'm not forcing him to play inside. He has the intelligence to know where to play. Playing more inside gives him more chances to score goals. He has to learn to move in the center."
"I think the squad is closed and all the players are focused on this season. Someone may change their mind, I don't know, but I'm not afraid of this.""Like most people think, it was behavior that I didn't like. Just this. It was not a behavior of a president of a Federation."
