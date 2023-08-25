Celta vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Celta vs Real Madrid live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celta vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Balaídos.
Where and how to watch Celta vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Celta vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Celta vs Real Madrid matchday 3 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Celta vs Real Madrid match on August 25, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30 hours

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 13:30 hours

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.

Japan: 3:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 7:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 0330 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.

Real Madrid Quotes

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "It's a special and important match for them. We're looking forward to continuing our good run of form. The team is doing well.

"It's a delicate issue. It's a behavior that I didn't like. It is not something a president should do. A person's behavior does not affect my personal life. I have very clear ideas of what I have to do and that I have a responsibility as a coach."

"It is a success and I think we are doing well. I see a motivated squad, with enthusiasm and I think we are doing well."

"Luka has already chosen what he wants to do next year. It's an unusual situation for him, he's not happy, but it's very good. He is going to contribute. For everyone it's a particular situation."

"It's clear that soccer in Arabia offers more money than European soccer. Everyone can do what they want. The international soccer bodies have to evaluate this issue well to balance the market."

"At Dortmund he had already shown a very vertical position. The adaptation has been very good because he is very intelligent."

"Our responsibility is to say what we think and we all think that there is a lot of physical wear and there are a lot of matches."

"It's a very important period and it's also something unusual. The players' legs have improved a lot."

"Rodrygo has no problem because he was already used to playing as a striker and Vinicius is adapting well. I'm not forcing him to play inside. He has the intelligence to know where to play. Playing more inside gives him more chances to score goals. He has to learn to move in the center."

"I think the squad is closed and all the players are focused on this season. Someone may change their mind, I don't know, but I'm not afraid of this." 

"Like most people think, it was behavior that I didn't like. Just this. It was not a behavior of a president of a Federation."
Latest Real Madrid lineup.

Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Celta's last line-up

Iván Villar; Mingueza, Starfelt, Unai Núñez, Manu Sánchez; De la Torre, Sotelo, Beltrán, Bamba; Aspas, Larsen.
How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid beat Almeria in the last matchday 3 goals to 1, Ancelotti's team will look to add goals and points in order to climb positions and stay in the top positions. The merengue team will be looking for goals and points to keep their position in the top positions.

How does Celta arrive?

Celta arrives after drawing away against Real Sociedad, the team got a very important point in this start of the competition.

The match Celta vs Real Madrid will be played at the Balaídos Stadium

The Celta vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Balaídos Stadium, located in Pontevedra, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Celta vs Real Madrid live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Balaídos, at 15:30.
