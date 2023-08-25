Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match
Tune in here Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr live match, as well as the latest information from the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr live on TV, your option is: FOX Deportes

If you want to watch directly stream it: Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr match for Saudi Professional League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr of August 25th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 3:00 PM
Venezuela: 2:00 PM

Key player - Al-Nassr

In Al-Nassr, the presence of Sadio Mané stands out. The 31-year-old Senegalese striker is one of the team's most outstanding players at the beginning of the Saudi Professional League season, where he has scored once in two matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has 180 minutes in total.

Key player - Al-Fateh

In Al-Fateh, the presence of Cristian Tello stands out. The 31-year-old Spanish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team at the beginning of the Saudi Professional League season, where he has two goals and one assist in two matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 180 minutes.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr history

The two teams have met 28 times. The statistics are in favor of Al-Nassr, who have emerged victorious on 16 occasions, while Al-Fateh have won on three occasions, for a total of nine draws.

If we take into account the number of times Al-Fateh has played Al-Nassr at home in the Saudi Professional League, there are 14 matches, where the Knights of Najd have the advantage with six wins over the only one won by the Sons of the Palm, and the seven draws that have taken place.

Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr did not start the season very well in the league, however, they have just obtained a great joy by qualifying to the group stage of the Asian Champions League, so they come to this match with a better face to look for their first three points.

Al-Fateh

Al-Fateh has had a good start to the season, taking four out of six points and will try to keep the momentum going against one of the favorite teams to win the title, hoping to pull off a surprise to stay in the top positions.

The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium

The Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, located in the city of Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1983, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional Saudí match: Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
