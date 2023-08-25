Columbus scorches in-state rival 3-0; ohio remains Black & Gold

On a scorching evening in Columbus, Ohio, the temperature matched the name of the rivalry "Hell is Real". FCC came into Columbus sitting atop of the Eastern conference and the Support Shield standings. Last time these two teams met FC Cincinnati got the best of Columbus with a 3-2 win. This time, The Crew were without star Lucas Zelarayan, and enters Diego Rossi. Both teams exited Leagues Cup at the same time allowing both teams to get rest and prepare for the rivalry match.

After all the pre-match festivities the whistle blew, and the match got underway. From kickoff, Columbus was aggressive on the attack and on their high press defense. Cincinnati took the first shot on goal in the 5th minute with a hard shot by Brandon Vasquez and Patrick Schulte comes up with a big save.

Late in the 9th minute Aidan Morris strong shot towards goal and was saved and sent out by Roman Celentano for a Columbus Corner kick. Finally in the 15th, Yaw Yeboah dribbled up the left to find Morris in an open area and passes to him and Morris hesitated for a split second before taking the shot and putting it top right corner past Celentano and Columbus went up 1-0.

The Black & Gold went on an aggressive attack just 8 minutes after the first goal. The crew attack was led by Morris finding Cucho going into the 18-yard box and tried to flick pass the ball to Ramirez which hit Barreal's hand in the process and Columbus was awarded a penalty kick. Stepping up to take the PK, Cucho collected his thoughts, calmed his nerves and buried the shot bottom right corner pass Celentano and put Columbus ahead 2-0.

Halftime whistle blew and the Columbus Crew went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead and all the momentum and Cincinnati went into halftime with a lot of question to be asked and answered in the second half.

Second half started and Columbus did not let up. They had carried the momentum from the first half over to the second half. Finally, in the 58' Diego Rossi made his Crew debut coming on for Alex Matan. Just minutes after coming into the match, Rossi made his presence known and felt. Rossi sent a rocket of a shot at Celentano who was barely able to save and deflect the ball away from the goal.

Later in the match, Cucho Hernandez showed off why they call him a rockstar when he started an attack and fought through three defenders and kept his balance and possession of the ball to find a streaking Ramirez who took the shot towards the far post and curled it just wide of the goal.

As stoppage time began, Cucho left the match to a stand ovation and a well-deserved rest as Jacen Russell-Rowe came on to replace him. In the 90th+5 the attack began by Morris with a run from the middle of the pitch and passed to Ramirez as he started to go towards the 18-yard box and saw Russell-Rowe coming up the right got the pass off to him as he came into the box at an angle and without hesitation, he took the shot high and near post passed Celentano and put the nail in the coffin and sealed the match at 3-0.

The Final whistle blew, and The Crew won the second round of Hell is Real and kept all three points at home and moved up one spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Fans voted for the "Man of the Match" before game ended and the results came in that Aidan Morris had been voted as Man of the Match.

The Story of game was how Columbus was going to look and act without Zelarayan and without head coach Wilfried Nancy who was serving his second game suspension. While Columbus answered some of those questions and surely there will be more asked as the season winds down, FC Cincinnati on the other hand ended the match with some questions to be asked and answered.

Up next, Columbus stays home and welcomes Toronto FC this saturday at 7:30pm.