Puebla vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

Stay with us to follow the Puebla vs Juárez live of the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Puebla vs Juárez live corresponding to Matchday 6 of Liga MX Apertura 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to see the Puebla vs Juárez online and live from the Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Puebla vs Juárez match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours on Claro Sports
US (ET): 21 hours on VIX+
Spain: 01 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m. on Claro Sports
Brayan Angulo, a must see player!
The Puebla winger started a new campaign in search of maintaining his level this year with the Strip. Angulo started Apertura 2023 in a good way with 3 goals in 5 games, being the team's top scorer. This is still the biggest attack reference for camoteros. Brayan Angulo will have to recover the best version of him and connect with Guillermo Martínez and Kevin Velasco, so that they form an offense with many scoring options. Puebla was one of the less regular defenses of the previous tournament and it will be Angulo's mission for them to get out of there.
How does Puebla get here?
Those from La Franja arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting to get into the Liguilla again. The team comes to this match after a bad streak of 5 consecutive losses, in addition to the bad season in the Clausura 2023 where they finished in fourteenth place, out of playoffs. This is why the team reinforced the squad to give the team a chance, however, due to the poor results, the board dismissed Eduardo Arce as coach and is looking for his substitute to finish the season. La Franja seems to have lost part of the good game that characterized them and, now they are looking for, with the help of Brayan Angulo, Diego De Buen, Kevin Velasco, Gustavo Ferrareis and Gaston Silva, to achieve the expected results. At the moment, Puebla is in last place with 0 points, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 5 losses.
Alfredo Talavera, a must see player!
The goalkeeper of the Braves starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican closed the season in good shape but being one of the worst defenses in the championship with 25 goals against in 17 games played. Talavera continues to be a fundamental piece of the defensive back of the Braves and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations to get into the Liguilla of the MX League. The Mexican will have to work more with Moíses Mosquera and José Juán Manriquez to create an impenetrable defense.
How does Juarez arrive?
The Bravos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 in the playoffs, the team finished in sixteenth place with 15 points and out of the Liga MX playoffs. This is why the directive was renewed in all lines to try to show an improvement this season. The change in the coaching staff was one of the first steps to seek to carry out an important restructuring within the team, Diego Mejía was in charge of this and has achieved very positive results with the team, at the moment they are in second position with 11 points, after 3 wins and 2 draws. Juárez has a good squad among the most outstanding players Santiago Ormeño, Alfredo Talavera, Aviles Hurtado, Javier Salas and José Juan Manriquez. The Braves have had a great start to the tournament and now they will look to continue like this to have the possibility of playing in the Liguilla.
Where's the game?
The Cuauhtémoc Stadium located in the city of Puebla will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the 2023 Opening of the MX League in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs. Juárez match, corresponding to Matchday 6 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. The match will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, at 9:00 p.m. sharp.