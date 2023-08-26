Tijuana vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Nicolas Benedetti, striker. At 26 years of age, Benedetti has become an important player for the "cañoneros", although the results have not been the best, the delivery is not expected, after a terrible last season, the player will look for a better performance and put Mazatlan in the top ranks, as they have a good team.
Watch out for this Tijuana player
Carlos Gonzalez, forward. Coming from Paraguay, he is a striker who is more than proven in Liga MX, it was during his time with Pumas when this player reached his maximum level and after playing for Tigres and Toluca, the player arrived at the border to demonstrate that he is still lethal and after four games played he has managed to score on 3 occasions.
Latest Mazatlan lineup
Gonzalez, Madueña, Almada, Merolla, Diaz, Intriago, Montaño, Medina, Colman, Bello, Camacho.
Latest Tijuana lineup
Rodriguez, Contreras, Diaz, Balanta, Barbosa, Castaneda, Rodriguez, Rivera, Tona, Gonzalez, Cavallini.
Background
Mazatlan 1-2 Tijuana
Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 2-0 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-0 Mazatlan
Tijuana 2-3 Mazatlan
Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 2-0 Tijuana
Tijuana 0-0 Mazatlan
Tijuana 2-3 Mazatlan
Arbitration quartet
Central: Fernando Guerrero. Assistants: Jose Martinez and Mario Ramirez. Fourth official: Joaquin Vizcarra.
Mazatlan motivated
Mazatlan promised to refresh Liga MX with its arrival, a new franchise in a place where there was not even a stadium some years ago, the team's proposal started to be positive, but the results were not the best, now with more time in Liga MX, their results have been getting worse, the previous season they only had 7 points and that made them be the last place in the general table, After this Mazatlan restructured and there were many changes in the institution, in the Apertura 2023 Mazatlan after five games played has five points, in their last game they defeated Puebla by the minimum, the team wants to take advantage of the double match to get six points and with this climb in the table, their rival seems to be of a similar level, therefore, it will not be such a complicated test.
Tijuana with problems
Tijuana has accumulated several years of not being a Liguilla team, tournament after tournament has shown not having the level to be a better competitor, Miguel Herrera returned to the institution to put the team from the border back on the front pages, but things have not been as expected, the Xolos have simply not been able to change their ways and for this Apertura 2023, after four games played, Tijuana has four points, the team has not proven to be one of the worst, as their defeats have been by just one goal difference, they recently lost to Chivas, this duel had a lot of controversy; However, their goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez was the great hero with a great performance. Tijuana needs to get points and it seems that Mazatlan is a good rival to get the victory.
Duel at the bottom
Things are starting to get interesting in Liga MX, after the end of round five, there are already teams in crisis and some others with a new coach, match day 6 comes with great expectations, as there are important duels that can begin to mark a line for the rest of the season, very few points separate one team from the other and a victory can improve the position.