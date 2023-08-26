Ross County vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Ross County vs Rangers match live?
What time is Ross County vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?
Argentina 8:30 am: Star +
Bolivia 7:30 am: Star +
Brazil 8:30 am: Star +
Chile 7:30 am: Star +
Colombia 6:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 6:30 am: Star +
USA 7:30 am ET: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Spain 1:30 pm: No transmission
Mexico 6:30 am: Star +
Paraguay 7:30 am: Star +
Peru 6:30 am: Star +
Uruguay 8:30 am: Star +
Venezuela 7:30 am: Star +
Speak up, Michael Beale!
They are players who are in my thoughts as starters, not just back up players. You want three No9’s and we have Cyriel, Danilo and Kemar. Abdallah Sima’s strongest position is as a No9 and he can play both sides and Sam Lammers can play there as well. Kemar won’t be able to play three games a week right now.
Tom has been out for 11 months and played in some closed doors games and he played for the B team this week. He isn’t ready to play 90 minutes but the time we come back from the international break he will be ready to go and that will be a boost for everyone.
We know we are going into a big week and an international break. We can’t look back, we have to look forward to Ross County as they have started the season well.
We are expecting a tough game and our focus is fully on that as the league is vitally important. With the away defeat at Kilmarnock we need to make up for that in this week if we can.
We have to put the PSV game to bed and focus on this. We have played in the Champions League, the Viaplay Cup and now the league and we have to be strong on all fronts.
We will need the squad to contribute due to the amount of competitions we have up until Christmas. We have around 30 games up until the winter break and 13 or 14 three-game weeks, so you play every three days.
Last season we had huge issues in terms of injuries. When I came in we picked who was available and some players played when they normally maybe wouldn’t.
You have to look at who is ready to play and what problems and challenges the opponents will give you and decide who is the right players to face that and that’s why you build a squad.”
Speak up, Leon Balogun!
That is something if you look back at the games we have played if you look at that second half performance where you say that looks a lot more like the Rangers team that we want to be.
Ross County is always a tough place to go, obviously quite far up. They always make it difficult for teams and therefore that's what we know, we are going to face a tough challenge there.
Their start to this season is a mixed bag probably but with a strong performance against Celtic, so we definitely have to be ready and up for a fight before we think about wanting to play and force our game onto them.
It might be boring but you have to deal with it, if you want to achieve your dreams then you have to give it everything. It is not really a sacrifice but that us just an obstacle that you have to knock out of the way and deal with it.
Make sure that you perform tomorrow that is why the focus is on tomorrow but then looking at PSV, once we have the weekend behind us full focus will be on PSV. It is quick turnaround as well, that is a good thing.
To be fair to them [Goldson and Souttar] I think they have put in really strong performances, especially if you look for stability the defensive line is always one thing that you look at. Whoever is going to play I think we have a really good relationship back there to back each other up and make sure whoever is playing that you get the best out of them.
We have got really good defenders in that backline, there is no point of looking at being sour or whatever because we have big targets this season. In order to achieve them you need a strong squad and that is what we have".
Gers
Staggies
Scottish Premiership
The Scottish Premiership is the league with the largest local audience in Europe. The competition as we know it today was created in 1998 by the clubs, with the Premier League as a reference point.
Initially, 10 clubs took part in Scottish soccer's elite and, in the 2000-01 season, it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 matches, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with an additional five games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league has 38 rounds.
Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles to their name. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee one.
The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will end on April 13, 2024.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!